FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots canceled practices for Wednesday and today amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus.
NFL Network and Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not give a reason for the cancellations and didn’t immediately respond when asked if it was in response to a third positive test.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s scheduled session with reporters was also pushed back until today.
Starting quarterback Cam Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City on Monday night after a positive COVID-19 test and was added to the reserve list Saturday. Practice squad player Bill Murray joined him on the list Tuesday.
Newton’s positive test prompted the NFL to postpone New England’s game with the Chiefs by a day.
Garoppolo returns to Niners practice
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice on a limited basis for the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday after missing two games with a sprained ankle.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said the fact Garoppolo is able to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle in a Week 2 win against the New York Jets is an encouraging sign that he will be able to play Sunday against Miami.
If Garoppolo isn’t ready to play for the 49ers (2-2) against the Dolphins (1-3), Shanahan isn’t ready to reveal which backup will start in his place.
Washington benches Haskins
Dwayne Haskins didn’t show enough progress in Ron Rivera’s eyes, so he’s going from starting quarterback to out of uniform.
Rivera benched Haskins for Washington’s next game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and turned to Kyle Allen as the new starter. The team is 1-3 and at what the coach believes is a crucial moment of the season in a wide-open NFC East within reach, so he pulled the plug on Haskins despite no pressure to win now.
Alex Smith will back up Allen with Haskins inactive after not having enough time to learn a new system in his second year in the NFL. Smith will be active for the first time since breaking his right tibia and fibula Nov. 18, 2018.
Flores: Tua not ready to start
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Tua Tagovailoa needs more time to be groomed for the job he was drafted to fill.
“As far as him being a starter, we just don’t feel like he’s ready there just yet,” Flores said Wednesday.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the starter Sunday at San Francisco for the Dolphins, even though they’re 1-3 and lost last week at home to Seattle. Tagovailoa, considered a potential franchise quarterback, was drafted with the fifth overall pick but has yet to take a snap.
NFL, Saints work on contingency in event of hurricane
NEW ORLEANS — The NFL and New Orleans Saints are working on contingency plans for Monday night’s scheduled game between the Saints and Los Angeles Charges in New Orleans in the event Hurricane Delta brings severe weather to southeastern Louisiana.
“We continue to monitor developments and remain in contact with the two clubs,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “We have built-in contingencies for every game in the event circumstances require a change.”
The NFL also had contingency plans in place for recent games played in California because of concerns about how wildfires were affecting air quality. So far, no West Coast games have been moved or rescheduled.
Jets’ Darnold out with shoulder sprain
NEW YORK — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will sit out against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with his sprained right shoulder.
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that veteran Joe Flacco will get the start at home in Darnold’s place.
Darnold, who was injured last Thursday night against Denver, is week to week. The team will see how the quarterback feels after he rests this week.
MAC will begin season on Nov. 4
The Mid-American Conference will begin its six-game regular season with every team in the conference scheduled to play Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The MAC, which was the first FBS conference to postpone fall football and the last to reverse course, released its schedule Wednesday. The conference will stick to its “MACtion” brand and play all weeknight games the first three weeks of the season before shifting to Saturdays the last three weekends. The MAC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit.
BASEBALL
MLB takes over minor leagues
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is moving ahead with planning to eliminate the separate governing body of minor league baseball as part of a project to shrink affiliations from 160 to 120.
MLB said Wednesday it had retained Peter B. Freund and Trinity Sports Consultants to work on the transition.
The Professional Baseball Agreement between MLB and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues expired Sept. 30 without a successor deal following a year of acrimonious negotiations. The National Association was founded in 1901 and Pat O’Conner, the National Association president for the past 13 years, last month announced his retirement effective Dec. 31. The National Association office has been in St. Petersburg, Florida, and MLB intends to move minor league governance to the commissioner’s office in New York.
Francona underwent surgery during season
CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona revealed Wednesday that he underwent several surgeries in a four-day span and required an extended stay in intensive care at the Cleveland Clinic while dealing with medical issues that sidelined him for all but 14 games this season.
The 61-year-old Francona, who plans to return in 2021, said he’s relieved to have the ordeal, which beat him up mentally and physically, behind him.