EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have brought back a pair of familiar players, signing cornerback/punt returner Marcus Sherels and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.
The moves were made on Tuesday, when the Vikings placed wide receiver/punt returner Chad Beebe on injured reserve with an ankle injury and waived linebacker Devante Downs.
Beebe was hurt on Sunday in a win over Oakland, when he fumbled for the third time in the past two games. He had two catches for 70 yards.
With Josh Doctson already on injured reserve, the Vikings needed more depth behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Treadwell was cut by the Vikings at the end of training camp, after the 2016 first-round draft pick totaled just 56 catches and 517 yards over his first three years in the NFL.
Sherels signed with New Orleans as a free agent in the spring but was let go before the regular season. He has played nine years for the Vikings, holding franchise records for punt return touchdowns (five) and average (10.6 yards).
Bills place Phillips on injured reserve
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have promoted defensive tackle Kyle Peko from their practice squad to replace Harrison Phillips, who was placed on injured reserve.
The move was announced Tuesday, two days after Phillips tore a ligament in his left knee in the final minutes of a 21-17 win over Cincinnati. The second-year player had been evenly splitting snaps with Star Lotulelei over the past two weeks.
Peko combined to play in seven games with Denver in 2016 and ‘17, and was signed to Buffalo’s practice squad a year ago.
Prep player taken off life support
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The mother of a high school football player says he’s been taken off life support days after collapsing during a game in Florida.
Marcia Nelson told the congregation at Gateway Baptist Church in St. Petersburg that Jacquez Welch’s organs will be donated. The Tampa Bay Times reports he was removed from life support Monday.
Nelson says seven lives will be saved by her 17-year-old son. Welch played for Northeast High School in St. Petersburg. He collapsed Friday night while making a group tackle and never got up.
News outlets report doctors found a rare, preexisting undiagnosed brain condition called arteriovenous malformation. Nelson says the injury had nothing to do with football.
BASKETBALL
Bucks fined $50K for Giannis comments
NEW YORK — The NBA fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 on Tuesday over a comment general manager Jon Horst made about the team’s plans to offer league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a “supermax” extension.
The league says Horst violated league rules “governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players.” The Bucks cannot publicly commit to offering anyone a supermax until the summer following that player’s seventh season.
Antetokounmpo is entering his seventh season. He would be eligible to sign a record five-year extension worth nearly $250 million in July 2020, with that new deal beginning in the 2021-22 season.
Cyclones’ Bolton granted eligibility this year
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton will be eligible for the upcoming season, a move that should vastly improve the Cyclones’ chances of competing for an NCAA Tournament berth in 2019-20.
The Cyclones announced Tuesday that Bolton, who averaged 11.6 points per game last season as a freshman at Penn State, was granted an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility. Iowa State said the NCAA considered unspecified circumstances surrounding his transfer from the Nittany Lions.
Bolton played 32 games for Penn State in 2018-19, shooting 36.1% on 3s and 87.6% from the line.
“We certainly appreciate Penn State for their assistance during the process and are grateful that the NCAA considered all the facts in coming to this decision,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Kansas saying NCAA is using them as exampleLAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas wasted little time issuing a forceful response to the NCAA after it received a notice of allegations that leveled serious accusations against its storied men’s basketball program and its Hall of Fame coach.
Not only did the school deny many of the charges, and seek to diminish others, it also attempted to shift the narrative to one of victim by suggesting the NCAA is trying to make an example out of the Jayhawks.
“It’s no secret that there is tremendous pressure on the NCAA to respond to the federal court proceedings involving college basketball,” said Jayhawks coach Bill Self, who was singled out in the NCAA notice. “Compelled to reassure member institutions and the general public that it can police its member institutions, the NCAA enforcement staff has responded in an unnecessarily aggressive manner.”
The reason is simple: The NCAA also is under intense scrutiny. The organization announced in late 2017, shortly after an FBI probe revealed a seedy underbelly of college basketball, the formation of a commission to provide recommendations on cleaning up the sport. Chaired by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, the panel returned a number of suggestions ranging from the reformation of AAU and youth basketball to addressing the NBA’s one-and-done rule.
AUTO RACING
Bell promoted to Cup Series in 2020
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christopher Bell has been promoted to NASCAR’s top series and will drive for Leavine Family Racing in 2020.
Leavine is an affiliate of Joe Gibbs Racing, which along with Toyota has Bell under contract. The logjam of drivers at the Cup level for Gibbs forced Bell to be farmed out to Leavine’s single-car operation.
Leavine last month released Matt DiBenedetto from the seat, clearing the way for Bell to be promoted from the Xfinity Series. The 24-year-old is considered a rising star in NASCAR and has 15 victories through 68 starts in the Xfinity Series.