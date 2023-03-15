Mike Trout hit a three-run homer, Lance Lynn threw five impressive innings and the United States used a nine-run first to cruise past Canada, 12-1, in Phoenix on Monday night in the World Baseball Classic.

The game was called after seven innings because of the tournament’s 10-run mercy rule.

