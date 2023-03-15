Mike Trout hit a three-run homer, Lance Lynn threw five impressive innings and the United States used a nine-run first to cruise past Canada, 12-1, in Phoenix on Monday night in the World Baseball Classic.
The game was called after seven innings because of the tournament’s 10-run mercy rule.
The U.S. improved to 2-1 and bounced back from an 11-5 loss to Mexico on Sunday with its best offensive performance of the tournament. Canada fell to 1-1 before a crowd of 29,621 at Chase Field.
The Americans sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning. Nolan Arenado had a two-run double to start the scoring and Trout finished it by belting a low fastball into the left-center seats.
Lynn got the win, giving up one run and two hits while saving the bullpen for the team’s final game of pool play against Colombia on Wednesday. United States manager Mark DeRosa had to use eight pitchers on Sunday in the loss to Mexico.
Canada scored its lone run on Jared Young’s homer. Left-hander Mitch Bratt took the loss, giving up six earned runs while getting only one out.
(Tuesday’s games)
Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1 — At Miami: Eugenio Suárez and Anthony Santander had two hits each as Venezuela beat Nicaragua and improved to 3-0 in the World Baseball Classic.
Venezuela was in position to reach the quarterfinals with a game to spare if the Dominican Republic defeated Israel later Tuesday in a matchup of teams with 1-1 records in Group D.
Suárez’s two-run single capped a three-run fourth that overcame a 1-0 deficit. Andrés Giménez’s run-scoring single tied the score, and Suárez’s lined a ball to right-center that scored Santander and Giménez. Santander added an RBI double in the fifth.
Canada 5, Colombia 0 — At Phoenix: Otto Lopez hit a three-run homer, Noah Skirrow threw five quality innings and Canada shut out Colombia.
Canada led, 1-0, going into the eighth inning, but Owen Caissie had a two-out, RBI single to push the lead to 2-0. Lopez’s three-run shot in the ninth gave them an even bigger cushion.
Canada’s pitching staff gave up just five hits and one walk.
