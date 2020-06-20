MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins removed a statue of former owner Calvin Griffith at Target Field, citing his racist remarks in 1978 and saying the team could no longer “remain silent.”
Griffith’s statue was one of several installed when the team opened the ballpark in 2010. Its removal came on Juneteenth, the traditional commemoration of emancipation of enslaved African Americans, and on the same day as a statue of a former Washington Redskins owner was removed from outside the team’s old RFK Stadium.
“While we acknowledge the prominent role Calvin Griffith played in our history, we cannot remain silent and continue ignoring the racist comments he made in Waseca in 1978,” the Twins said in a statement Friday. “His disparaging words displayed a blatant intolerance and disregard for the black community that are the antithesis of what the Minnesota Twins stand for and value.”
Griffith moved the Washington Senators to Minnesota for the 1961 season, and the franchise was renamed the Twins.
During a speech in Minnesota to a Waseca Lions club in 1978, he said he decided to make the move “when I found out you only had 15,000 blacks here,” the Minneapolis Tribune reported at the time.
“Our decision to memorialize Calvin Griffith with a statue reflects an ignorance on our part of systemic racism present in 1978, 2010 and today,” the Twins said. “We apologize for our failure to adequately recognize how the statue was viewed and the pain it caused for many people – both inside the Twins organization and across Twins Territory.
“We cannot remove Calvin Griffith from the history of the Minnesota Twins, but we believe removal of this statue is an important and necessary step in our ongoing commitment to provide a Target Field experience where every fan and employee feels safe and welcome.”
Pujols to pay salaries of Angles’ furloughed Dominican employees
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols will pay the salaries of the Los Angeles Angels’ furloughed employees in his native Dominican Republic for five months, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the veteran slugger didn’t publicly announce his commitment to give roughly $180,000 to cover the salaries.
The strict budget cuts made by Angels owner Arte Moreno during the coronavirus pandemic have included extensive furloughs for scouts, player development staff and minor league employees. The furloughs also included most of the staff of their Dominican academy in Boca Chica.
The 40-year-old Pujols is in the ninth season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels, who signed him in late 2011 after he won three NL MVP awards and two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Nebraska reducing budget by 10%
The Nebraska athletic department is reducing its 2021 budget 10% because of projected revenue shortfalls tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nebraska’s budget was $140 million last year, meaning it is looking to save about $14 million this year, the school said.
Athletic director Bill Moos said 10 percent of administrative positions across the department will be eliminated, and teams will schedule more regional nonconference games to reduce travel costs. There will be no merit raises or increases in sports programs’ budgets.
Staff travel will be restricted, except for recruiting, and summer programming for athletes will be limited in 2021.
NCAA expands ban on Confederate symbols
Emboldened by the athletes it serves, the NCAA is taking another stand on a social issue.
The NCAA on Friday expanded its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its sponsored events, one day after the Southeastern Conference made a similar declaration aimed at the Mississippi state flag. The current NCAA ban, in place since 2001, applies to what the NCAA calls predetermined sites, such as for men’s basketball tournament games.
Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the policy. The expanded ban — supported by all eight public universities in the state — means that even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, as they are in baseball, women’s basketball and softball, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host.
AUTO RACING
Fans planned at Texas Motor Speedway
Texas Motor Speedway is planning to have some fans in its massive grandstands when NASCAR runs its rescheduled Cup race there July 19. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has approved a comprehensive action plan to allow fans for the race in Forth Worth. The track said the grandstands and suites would be open to fans, who would be subject to social distancing requirements and additional protocols.
GOLF
1st player tests positive since Tour restart
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney tested positive Friday for the coronavirus, the first player with a confirmed infection since golf resumed its schedule last week.
Watney withdrew immediately withdrew from the RBC Heritage and must self-isolate for at least 10 days under the PGA Tour’s protocols. He did not return a telephone call seeking comment. Watney played the opening round with Vaughn Taylor and Luke List.
BASKETBALL
Ex-Badger King won’t play at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Wisconsin guard Kobe King has changed his plans and won’t be playing basketball at Nebraska.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement Friday that King had informed the staff that he wouldn’t be enrolling at the school because of personal reasons. Hoiberg added that “we respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
School officials had announced on April 15 that King was coming to Nebraska. King started his career at Wisconsin but left the program in late January.