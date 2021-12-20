The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven.
Called off were three Sunday games: Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia. Also shelved were Orlando’s game at Toronto on Monday and Washington’s game at Brooklyn on Tuesday.
The postponements came on the same day that Atlanta announced star guard Trae Young entered the league’s health and safety protocols and the Los Angeles Lakers said coach Frank Vogel also was added to the list.
Leaguewide, through Sunday evening, there were at least 75 players from 20 teams who have either been ruled out to play — or in the case of the postponed games, would have been ruled out — because they are in the protocols. That number has soared in recent days, with the NBA just one of many sports leagues worldwide dealing with a rapidly worsening issue.
U.S. officials are expecting a wave of breakthrough infections among the vaccinated given the surge of holiday travelers and gatherings expected in the coming days. The NBA has said 97% of players are fully vaccinated and somewhere around 60% had received boosters as of last week. It was not clear how many of the current positive cases involve those who are ineligible for a booster shot or those who have chosen not to receive one.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday between No. 15 Ohio State and Tennessee-Martin was canceled Sunday due to continuing COVID-19 issues within the Buckeyes’ program.
Word of the cancellation came two days after Ohio State was supposed to play No. 21 Kentucky in Las Vegas in the CBS Sports Classic, a game that also was scrapped. Neither game will be rescheduled.
FOOTBALL
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Bills linebacker Harry Jacobs, who was a key member of Buffalo’s 1964 and ‘65 AFL champion teams, died on Friday. He was 84.
The team announced Jacobs’ death. He was battling numerous illnesses, including Alzheimer’s, and living in a nursing home just outside of Buffalo. Jacobs played for the Bills from 1963 to 1969.
NEW ORLEANS — Levi Lewis passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 74 yards, and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Marshall, 36-21, in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday night to end its season on a program-record 13-game winning streak.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Utah State third-string quarterback Cooper Legas came off the bench to throw a touchdown pass on his first collegiate attempt and helped lead the Aggies to a 24-13 victory over Oregon State in the LA Bowl late Saturday.
GOLF
The top 50 from the final world ranking of the year was set on Sunday, adding 10 players to the field for the Masters in April. The list included Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes of Canada and Ryan Palmer, who are exclusive members of the PGA Tour.
The final ranking, along with other criteria, puts the field at 83 players. The list also includes Tiger Woods, who is recovering from severe injuries to his right leg from a Feb. 23 car crash. He has not determined whether he will be able to walk and compete at Augusta National on April 8-11.
Augusta National prefers to keep the field for the Masters at under 100 players, a target it has met every year dating to 1966. Players still can qualify by winning a PGA Tour event that offers full FedEx Cup points, or by getting into the top 50 in the world on March 27, a full week before the tournament.
HOCKEY
NEW YORK — Chicago forward Brett Connolly was suspended for four games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for interference against Dallas forward Tanner Kero. Connolly was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct in the first period of Chicago’s 4-3 overtime loss at Dallas on Saturday night.
Connelly rode Kero into the boards. Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized. Kero taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation, and coach Rick Bowness said after the game that the player had a concussion. The suspension will cost Connolly $70,000.
NEW YORK — The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings were added to the list of teams told to shut down operations, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins.