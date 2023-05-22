TAMPERE, Finland – Cutter Gauthier tallied three goals and an assist, T.J. Tynan recorded a goal and three assists and Cal Petersen, of Waterloo, Iowa, and Drew Commesso finished with a combined 13 saves as the U.S. Men’s National Team bested France, 9-0, here tonight in its sixth preliminary round game of the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship.

The U.S. is now 6-0 and just the second American team ever to win its first six games in the world championship, joining the 2018 squad.

