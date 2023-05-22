TAMPERE, Finland – Cutter Gauthier tallied three goals and an assist, T.J. Tynan recorded a goal and three assists and Cal Petersen, of Waterloo, Iowa, and Drew Commesso finished with a combined 13 saves as the U.S. Men’s National Team bested France, 9-0, here tonight in its sixth preliminary round game of the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship.
The U.S. is now 6-0 and just the second American team ever to win its first six games in the world championship, joining the 2018 squad.
Team USA, which has clinched a top-two finish in Group A and a spot in the quarterfinals, will finish preliminary round play Tuesday against Sweden with puck drop set for 8:20 a.m. CT and the game can be seen live on NHL Network.
Former Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Henry Thrun plays for Team USA.
FOOTBALL
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A son of longtime Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler has resigned from his position with the Wolverines, with the school saying it was aware of his social media activity that may have caused “pain” in the community.
Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler stepped down Saturday, just days after he had been hired as assistant director of recruiting on Jim Harbaugh’s staff. The Detroit News reported that Schembechler’s Twitter feed contained posts and likes of offensive material, including some that suggested slavery and Jim Crow were positives to strengthen Black individuals and families. Schembechler played for his father, who coached Michigan from 1969-89, and was later an NFL scout.
TENNIS
ROME — Daniil Medvedev hadn’t won a single match in his three previous appearances at the Italian Open. Now he’s won the tournament.
The Russian beat rising 20-year-old Danish player Holger Rune, 7-5, 7-5, for the first clay-court trophy of a career that includes the 2021 U.S. Open title and a period at No. 1 in the rankings.
Medvedev was previously known almost exclusively for his prowess on hard courts with 18 of his previous 19 titles coming on that surface. But he now must be considered a contender at the French Open. The clay-court Grand Slam starts next Sunday.
French Open organizers say that three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the clay-court event.
The 36-year-old British player lost in the 2016 final to Novak Djokovic and reached four other semifinals at Roland Garros in western Paris. Play begins there May 28 and the tournament will also be without record 14-time champion Rafael Nadal. The 36-year-old Spaniard announced on Thursday that his lingering hip injury still has not healed properly.
An earlier report from British broadcaster BBC said Murray is skipping the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, where he has won two of his majors on grass.
BASEBALL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox promoted Clint Frazier from Triple-A Charlotte and cut fellow outfielder Jake Marisnick.
The White Sox also placed right-hander Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list with right wrist inflammation. The 28-year-old Frazier hit .375 with seven homers and 13 RBIs in 16 games with Charlotte. He signed a minor league deal with Chicago last month after he was released from his minor league contract with the Texas.
SOCCER
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Officials and witnesses say that fans angry at being blocked from entering a Salvadoran soccer league match knocked down an entrance gate to the stadium, leading to a crush that left at least 12 people dead and dozens injured.
The stampede took place late Saturday during a quarterfinals match between clubs Alianza and Fas at Monumental Stadium in Cuscatlan in southern San Salvador.
“The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but they closed the gate at 7 p.m. and left us outside with our tickets in our hands,” said Alianza fan José Ángel Penado. “People got angry. We asked them to let us in, but no. So they knocked the gate down.”
MOTOR SPORTS
The Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals marked a return to racing in Chicago, where Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed particularly unforgettable wins.
