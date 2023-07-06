CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. and two-time champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets are set to participate in baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle on Monday.
Robert earned the top seed in an eight-player field announced Wednesday that includes Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Texas’ Adolis García and Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman.
Robert will go against the eighth-seeded Rutschman (11 home runs) in the first round, with second-seed Alonso facing seventh-seeded Rodriguez (13). Third-seeded Betts (23) meets six-seeded Guerrero Jr. (13), and fourth-seeded García (21) faces fifth-seeded Arozarena (16).
Cardinals place Wainwright, Knizner on IL
MIAMI — The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Adam Wainwright and catcher Andrew Knizner on the injured list ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins.
Wainwright was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. He was lifted in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s 15-2 loss to Miami after giving up consecutive one-out walks. The 41-year-old Wainwright gave up seven runs, four earned, and seven hits.
Yankees’ Cordero suspended rest of season
NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy. MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason. He loses $309,677 in pay.
Angels’ Trout undergoes surgery
SAN DIEGO — All-Star center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist Wednesday, two days after he was injured fouling off a pitch.
There’s no specific timetable for Trout’s return, although recovery is generally several weeks.
Also Wednesday, two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter a day after coming out of the game in the sixth inning due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Ohtani said then that he’s not planning on pitching in the All-Star Game next week in Seattle. It remains to be seen whether he’ll DH for the American League.
Royals place Greinke on IL
MINNEAPOLIS — Kansas City Royals right-hander Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis on Wednesday, after discomfort in his last start prompted him to be pulled early.
Greinke (1-9) returned to Kansas City for a physician consultation, but Royals manager Matt Quatraro said the team is confident the injury is minor and hopeful he’ll only miss one turn with the All-Star break approaching next week.
FOOTBALL
Ex-Florida QB Kitna agrees to plea deal, avoids felony child pornography charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Ex-Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, accepted a plea deal Wednesday that dismissed five felony child pornography charges stemming from his arrest last November.
Kitna instead pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, second-degree misdemeanors.
Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Susan Miller-Jones placed Kitna on six months probation for each count but did not levy a fine or require the 20-year-old to register as a sex offender.
Commanders center Roullier retiring
Former Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier has announced his retirement, deciding his football-playing days are over seven weeks shy of his 30th birthday because of injuries that derailed his career. Roullier cited the effects of two significant injuries in recent years — a broken left fibula and a damaged right knee — as the reason he’s done in the NFL.
BASKETBALL
Bucks coach: Antetokounmpo should be ready for training camp after knee surgery
MILWAUKEE — Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee during the offseason, but Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday the two-time MVP should be ready for training camp.
Griffin said after a practice with the Bucks’ summer league team that Antetokounmpo had a “routine” procedure.
“He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great,” Griffin said. “Everything went as planned, and we expect him back and ready to go in training camp.”
Magic promote Parker to general manager
ORLANDO, Fla. — Anthony Parker was promoted to general manager of the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, part of a restructuring of the team’s basketball operations staff.
Pete D’Alessandro was promoted to executive vice president as part of the moves, the team said, with John Hammond — who had been Orlando’s general manager since 2017 — transitioning to a role where he’ll be senior advisor to Jeff Weltman, the team’s president of basketball operations.