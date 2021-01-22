MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak has retired after a 36-year career as a player, coach and adviser in the NFL, the team announced Thursday.
The decision, though widely expected, will force head coach Mike Zimmer to hire a sixth offensive coordinator in six seasons.
Kubiak, who took over the role in 2020 and followed Kevin Stefanski, John DeFilippo, Pat Shurmur and Norv Turner under Zimmer, steered Minnesota’s most productive offense in more than a decade. The Vikings ranked fourth in the league in total yards and tied for sixth in offensive touchdowns.
“I’ll miss the competition, the planning, game days and being part of a team. But, more than anything, I’ll cherish the friendships I’ve made along the way with players, coaches and staff,” Kubiak said in a statement distributed by the Vikings. “I love the game of football and will forever be its biggest fan.”
The 59-year-old Kubiak joined the Vikings in 2018 as an offensive adviser. Zimmer asked him to become the primary play-caller when Stefanski was hired as Cleveland’s head coach.
Kubiak participated in seven Super Bowls as a player or coach, winning four titles. His most recent ring came after the 2015 season as the head coach for Denver, the team he played nine years for as a backup quarterback. He stepped down from that post after two seasons for health reasons, which also ended an eight-year run as head coach in his native Houston.
Packers add Williams to practice squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have brought back veteran defensive back Tramon Williams and added him to their practice squad.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the signing of Williams on Thursday. The Packers (14-3) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) on Sunday in the NFC championship game. Williams was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.
Steelers sign Haskins to futures contract
PITTSBURGH — Dwayne Haskins will attempt to kick-start his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers signed the former Washington quarterback to a futures contract on Thursday, giving the 23-year-old a second chance after he flamed out in the nation’s capital in less than two seasons.
Eagles plan to hire Colts’ Sirianni as coach
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are nearing a deal to hire Nick Sirianni to be their head coach, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago.
BASEBALL
Castro returns to Astros on 2-year deal
HOUSTON — Catcher Jason Castro has agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
This will be Castro’s second stint with the team after he was selected in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft by the Astros and spent his first six MLB seasons with the team.
Blue Jays finalize deals with Yates, Chatwood
TORONTO — The Blue Jays finalized a $5.5 million, one-year contract with right-hander Kirby Yates and a $3 million, one-year deal with right-hander Tyler Chatwood.
Yates, who turns 34 on March 25, is coming off surgery in August to remove bone chips from his right elbow. He led the major leagues in saves in 2019 with 41 for San Diego and earned a place on the National League All-Star team. Chatwood, 31, went 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA in five starts with the Chicago Cubs last year.
HOCKEY
Dallas finally set for season debut
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars are finally set to open their season, more than 10 months after playing their last home game, nearly four months after losing the deciding Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and a week after every other NHL team got back on the ice.
The Stars’ return comes after 17 players tested positive for COVID-19, even though most were asymptomatic.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Tennessee hires White as AD
Tennessee has hired UCF athletic director Danny White as the Volunteers’ new athletic director just three days after the firing of football coach Jeremy Pruitt and athletic director Phillip Fulmer’s retirement.
Chancellor Donde Plowman announced the hiring Thursday, noting Tennessee handled this search with urgency but did not provide details on White’s contract. She said officials had enough interest in the position to be able to move quickly.