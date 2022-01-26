NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, whose 15-year tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship and also a one-season suspension stemming from the NFL’s bounty investigation, intends to retire from coaching.
A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press today that the 58-year-old Payton was stepping down. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not going to be announced until a media availability later in the day.
Payton leaves his first and only NFL head coaching job with a 152-89 regular-season record — and nine playoff appearances — in 15 seasons. The Saints won the NFL title in 2009.
The Saints made Payton a first-time head coach in 2006, when he oversaw a stunning turnaround in the franchise’s first season back in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. The club had been displaced from the city during the entire 2005 season, going 3-13.
The Saints went 10-6 and advanced to the NFC championship game in Payton’s first season. He has coached the Saints to the postseason eight other times in his 15 seasons since.
All 8 USFL teams to play in same city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The newly re-formed USFL will play every game in the same city during its inaugural season.
The eight-team professional football league owned by Fox Sports will debut on April 16 with the Birmingham Stallions against the New Jersey Generals. All the games will be in Birmingham, Ala.
The game will be aired on both Fox and NBC, making it the first scheduled sporting event to air on competing broadcast networks since both CBS and NBC televised Super Bowl I in 1967.
BASEBALL
MLB withdraws limited arbitration plan
Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility.
In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union’s framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usually about 30 players annually.
In addition, management increased its offer to increase the minimum salary for players with less than one year of major league service from $600,000 to $615,000, but with a provision teams couldn’t pay more than that amount. Players have proposed a $775,000 minimum next year, up from $570,500.
Cubs announce new title for Dorey
CHICAGO — The Cubs announced Tuesday that Matt Dorey is taking on the role of vice president of player personnel.
Dorey’s new title is part of a flurry of changes in Chicago’s front office since Carter Hawkins was hired as general manager in October.
Dorey is beginning his 12th season with the Cubs after he joined the organization as a national crosschecker in 2012. He had been the vice president of player development since November 2020. The Cubs also announced that Jared Banner is taking on Dorey’s previous position. Banner joined the team prior to last season as VP of special projects.
White Sox announce deal with Cuban OF Colás
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox added another name to their rich Cuban history when they announced Tuesday they had agreed to a contract with outfielder Oscar Colás.
Considered one of the top international free agents, Colás received a $2.7 million signing bonus. The team also announced it had agreed to terms with outfielder Erick Hernández that included a $1 million bonus. Colás, 23, is from Santiago de Cuba. He bats and throws left-handed and hit .282 with 28 homers and 116 RBIs in 187 games over his foreign league career.
SOCCER
Death toll in Cameroon stadium crush rises to 8, security blamed for incident
YAOUNDE, Cameroon — The death toll in a stampede outside a game at the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon has risen to eight, as witnesses blamed security officials for making fatal errors and competition organizers decided Tuesday to suspend all further games at the stadium pending an investigation.
Another seven people were in serious condition in the hospital after the crush Monday night at the game between host Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe Stadium in the capital, Yaounde.
WRESTLING
Oklahoma State’s Ferrari injured in crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State wrestler A.J. Ferrari and runner Isai Rodriguez were in fair condition after their car overturned following a collision on Monday night. Rodriguez was transported by helicopter to a hospital, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Ferrari tried to pass three cars while cresting a hill in a no-passing zone at about 8 p.m. Monday, according to the state patrol.