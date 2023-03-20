MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn led Wisconsin with 27 points, and Max Klesmit secured the victory with a layup with 42 seconds left as the Badgers knocked off Liberty, 75-71, in front of 10,436 fans at the Kohl Center on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

“We’re still in it to win it,” Hepburn said. “March Madness or NIT. We’re in it to play.”

