MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn led Wisconsin with 27 points, and Max Klesmit secured the victory with a layup with 42 seconds left as the Badgers knocked off Liberty, 75-71, in front of 10,436 fans at the Kohl Center on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.
“We’re still in it to win it,” Hepburn said. “March Madness or NIT. We’re in it to play.”
Hepburn scored his career-high 27 points by shooting 9-for-20 from the floor, and he made a career-best nine free throws for the Badgers (19-14).
“Chucky obviously had a great game,” Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl said. “He was getting to the line. We just thought he could get down low just because their guard s were a little smaller. Obviously, he executed.”
Klesmit scored all seven of his points in the final 2:11 of the game to help the Badgers survive. His 3-pointer with 2:11 remaining gave Wisconsin a 68-67 lead, and he added another bucket on a drive with 42.7 seconds to play to put the Badgers back ahead, 72-71. His two free throws with 6 seconds remaining concluded the scoring.
“He had some big buckets for us down the stretch,” Hepburn said. “We all have trust in him. We all have confidence in him. We all believe in him.”
Tyler Wahl added 16 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Crowl had 14 points and went 7 of 9 from the field. Wahl scored a team-high 14 points for Wisconsin in the second half.
The Badgers (19-14) won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 30 and Jan. 3 to advance to the quarterfinal round Tuesday or Wednesday against top-seeded Oregon.
The Flames (27-9) were led by Darius McGhee, who recorded 31 points, six rebounds and four assists in his final collegiate game. The 5-foot-9 McGhee, who has scored at least 30 points in five games this season, is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,685 career points. Liberty also got 16 points from Kyle Rode. In addition, Shiloh Robinson finished with nine points.
Rode missed a 3-pointer with the Badgers leading, 72-71.
“We’re taught if it is a great shot for you we’ll live with the result either way,” Rode said. “So, 100%. Take it all day.”
