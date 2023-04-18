IOWA CITY — All-Missouri Valley Conference forward Ben Krikke has transferred from Vanderbilt to Iowa, Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery announced Monday.
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Krikke scored 1,596 points in four seasons with the Beacons and reached double figures in 82 of 122 games. He led the Valley in scoring last season, averaging 19.4 points per game overall and 21 per game in conference games.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to become a Hawkeye,” Krikke said. “I am excited to get to campus. I can tell the school is rich in tradition and history and is serious about success both academically and athletically.
“I’m excited to be supported by such a vibrant fan base and get to be a part of such a great community. I want to do everything I can to help the team win games and contribute to the school’s legacy.”
Krikke, who started all 32 games, averaged 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Krikke shot 55% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line. The native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, had 26 games with at least 15 points. He will have one season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes.
Miami’s Wong to NBA draft
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong is going to try to make the jump from the Final Four to the NBA.
The Atlantic Coast Conference’s player of the year this season announced Monday that he intends to forgo his remaining eligibility and leave Miami for the NBA draft. Wong led Miami by averaging 16.3 points per game this season, leading the Hurricanes to a 29-8 record and a spot in the national semifinals.
Jackson wins defensive player of year
Memphis big man Jaren Jackson Jr. was announced Monday night as the NBA’s defensive player of the year, becoming the second player to win the award while wearing a Grizzlies’ uniform. He joins Marc Gasol in that club, after the Spaniard did it a decade ago.
Jackson led the league with 3.0 blocks per game this season, after finishing fifth in the defensive player of the year voting last season. He got 56 first-place votes and 391 voting points to finish ahead of runner-up Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks, who got 31 first-place votes and 309 points. Cleveland’s Evan Mobley — in just his second NBA season — was third with eight first-place votes and 101 points.
FOOTBALL
Bears re-sign WR Pettis to 1-year deal
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears re-signed receiver Dante Pettis to a one-year contract on Monday.
Pettis had 19 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns, including two for more than 40 yards, last season — his first in Chicago. He also had 18 punt returns for 163 yards.
Pettis has 71 receptions for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns in five seasons with San Francisco, the New York Giants and Chicago. He has returned 31 punts for 204 yards.
Vikings agree to terms with CB Williams
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract on Monday with former New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams, enhancing one of their thinnest positions ahead of the NFL draft.
Williams played the past four years for the Patriots, who drafted him in the second round in 2019 out of Vanderbilt. The native of Nashville, Tenn., has played in 36 regular-season games plus two in the playoffs. He was sidelined for the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury.
NFL reviewing Commanders sale
The NFL is now reviewing the sale agreement of the Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson agreed in principle last week to buy the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder for $6.05 billion. The group submitted a fully financed, non-exclusive bid for the Commanders that is not yet signed.
The league is looking over that agreement before sending it back for final signatures. Further steps include evaluation by the NFL’s finance committee and a vote by owners. Three-quarters (24 of 32 owners) must approve to make it official.
Eagles, Hurts agree to $255M extension
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
BASEBALL
Source: Twins, Lopez agree to extension
The Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Pablo López agreed Monday on a four-year, $73.5 million contract extension, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
López’s first season with the Twins has started splendidly after he arrived in a trade with Miami that sent 2022 American League batting champion and fan favorite Luis Arraez to the Marlins. The right-hander has a 1.73 ERA through four starts with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings and only 15 hits allowed.
