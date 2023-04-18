IOWA CITY — All-Missouri Valley Conference forward Ben Krikke has transferred from Vanderbilt to Iowa, Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery announced Monday.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Krikke scored 1,596 points in four seasons with the Beacons and reached double figures in 82 of 122 games. He led the Valley in scoring last season, averaging 19.4 points per game overall and 21 per game in conference games.

The Associated Press

