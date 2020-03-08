Kaitlin Urka’s goal of having an all-female crew work an NHL game will become a reality today.
The St. Louis Blues-Chicago Blackhawks telecast on NBC Sports Network will be the first time a pro hockey game is led solely by women in the United States. It also coincides with International Women’s Day.
Urka, who is one of the producers for the game, pitched the idea early in the season. NBC executives approved it in January, and it was announced last month.
“There is significance and history to it. Everyone is awesome at their jobs and it was not a stretch to find women who could do the roles on the broadcast,” said AJ Mleczko, who will be the analyst for the game.
Kate Scott will handle play-by-play with Olympic gold medalists Mleczko and Kendall Coyne-Schofield providing analysis. Mleczko will be in the booth with Coyne-Schofield reporting between the team benches at ice level.
Mleczko and Coyne-Schofield have been part of the analyst rotation for NHL games on NBCSN.
In the truck, production will be led by producer Rene Hatlelid and director Lisa Seltzer. Kathryn Tappen and three-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist Jen Botterill will anchor coverage from the studio.
BASEBALL
Orioles’ Mancini to undergo procedure
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Baltimore outfielder/first baseman Trey Mancini has left the Orioles to undergo what the team is calling “a non-baseball-related medical procedure.”
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, who made the announcement after a game at Tampa Bay on Saturday, said Mancini “is going to miss some time” but didn’t say how much.
The 27-year-old Mancini, who hit .291 with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs in 2019, has played only five games this spring after earlier dealing with flu-like symptoms.
Yankees C Sanchez scratched from BP
BRADENTON, Fla. — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was scratched from batting practice Saturday due to a sore back, though manager Aaron Boone said he doesn’t think the problem is serious.
Boone said he thought the soreness stemmed from Sanchez playing back-to-back games for the first time in spring training. Boone said he expected Sanchez would be shut down on Sunday, but didn’t rule out a return to game action in a few days.
BASKETBALL
Rozier, Hornets beat slumping Houston
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 24 points and the fast-starting Charlotte Hornets beat the slumping Houston Rockets 108-99 on Saturday night.
The Hornets roared ahead 20-0 in the first 6 1/2 minutes. The Rockets had eight turnovers and missed five 3-pointers on their first 12 possessions.
Atkinson out as Nets coach
NEW YORK — Kenny Atkinson won’t have the chance to coach Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together in Brooklyn.
The Nets and their coach decided his influence with the team ran out before that pair could get started.
The Nets surprisingly split with their coach Saturday, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth.
The announcement came less than 12 hours after Atkinson guided the Nets to a 139-120 rout of San Antonio. General manager Sean Marks said he and Atkinson had been talking long before that about what was best for the Nets, and they finally concluded it wasn’t their fourth-year coach.
Nebraska suspends 2 players indefinitely
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska players Cam Mack and Dachon Burke are suspended indefinitely and will miss the Cornhuskers’ regular-season finale at Minnesota on Sunday.
Coach Fred Hoiberg cited unspecified violations of team rules.
Mack will miss a second straight game. Lincoln police ticketed him Wednesday for negligent driving after he struck a vehicle from behind and left the scene.
Mack has started 25 games and averages 12 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Burke has started 27 games and averages 12 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
AUTO RACING
Jones earns 2nd career Xfinity victory
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Brandon Jones passed Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Kyle Busch with 20 laps remaining and pulled away Saturday at Phoenix Raceway for his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.
Rookie Harrison Burton finished second and Busch was third, giving Joe Gibbs Racing the top three finishers. Burton has finished in the top 10 in all four races this season, winning last week at Fontana.
Brad Keselowski was fourth in a Team Penske Ford. Justin Haley’s Chevrolet was fifth.
Johnson to test IndyCar in April
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Seven-time NASCAR Cup winner Jimmie Johnson said he’s going to do an IndyCar team test with McLaren Racing on April 6.
Johnson said Saturday he wasn’t sure if the one-day team test in Birmingham, Alabama, would lead to an IndyCar future, but he’s intrigued by the “totally different environment” of open-wheel racing.
The 44-year-old Johnson said he wasn’t sure what engineer he’d be working with during the test or if it would lead to any other discussions.
TENNIS
Kenin to face Friedsam in Lyon final
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin withstood a strong challenge from Alison van Uytvanck to win, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2), and reach the Lyon Open final on Saturday.
The top-seeded American, who trailed, 2-0, in the deciding tiebreaker, faces unseeded Anna-Lena Friedsam in today’s final. The German player upset seventh-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
The 21-year-old Kenin, who is ranked fifth and who won her first major earlier this year, goes for her fifth career title. Friedsam has never won a singles title, and has won one in doubles.