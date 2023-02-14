PHOENIX (AP) — Brock Purdy doesn't mind competing for a starting job after going 7-1 and bringing the San Francisco 49ers within one game of the Super Bowl.

Purdy and the 49ers fell way short in the NFC championship game after he injured his elbow. He eventually returned to close out the 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion but he couldn't throw.

