WCup US Wales Soccer
Christian Pulisic, of the United States, runs with the ball Monday against Wales. The Americans face England this afternoon.

 Francisco Seco The Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar — England scored six goals in its opening World Cup game against Iran, but it was the two it conceded that concern coach Gareth Southgate and provide hope for the United States.

“By the end we looked sloppy,” said Southgate of the 6-2 win over Iran on Monday. He also warned the U.S. would be coming “full-throttle” in Friday’s Group B match.

