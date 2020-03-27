Kopech optioned to Triple-A
CHICAGO — Right-hander Michael Kopech was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. The 23-year-old is among the top pitching prospects. He missed last season after he had Tommy John surgery in September 2018, but he hit triple-digits on the radar gun during his first spring training appearance on March 10.
BASKETBALL
Globetrotters great diesFred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77.
Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963-85, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team.
AUTO RACING
Indy 500 postponed
The Indianapolis 500 was postponed Thursday until August because of the coronavirus pandemic and won’t run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race will instead be held Aug. 23.