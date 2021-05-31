Lucas Giolito struck out 12 and the Chicago White Sox sent Baltimore to its 13th straight loss, beating the Orioles, 3-1, Sunday in Chicago.
The Orioles matched their worst skid since 2009. Baltimore’s all-time longest losing streak was 21 in a row in 1988. Baltimore has been swept in four consecutive series and dropped 20 of 22 overall.
Nick Madrigal hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning as the White Sox completed a four-game sweep. The AL Central leaders have won six of seven and climbed a season-high 12 games over .500.
Giolito (5-4) allowed a run, three hits and three walks in seven innings. His 12 strikeouts were one shy of his career high.
“Any game after a doubleheader where we play 14 innings, it’s on that starter the next day to give it their best effort and pitch deep,” Giolito said. “I had my eye on the pitch count pretty much from the first inning on, making sure I was trying to fill up the zone early with first-pitch strikes, putting guys away in four pitches or less, and we were able to do that for the most part.”
It was 1-all in the seventh when Tim Anderson singled, stole second, took third on a wild pickoff throw by Dillon Tate (0-3) and scored on Madrigal’s triple. Yoán Moncada followed with an RBI single.
Tigers 6, Yankees 2 — At Detroit: Rookie Tarik Skubal pitched six shutout innings, and the Tigers completed their first home series sweep of the Yankees in 21 years. Skubal (2-7) struck out eight in his third big league win.
Blue Jays 4-5, Indians 1-6 — At Cleveland: Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered in the fourth inning off Aaron Civale, and Toronto won the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Tyler Chatwood (0-2) forced in the tying run with his fourth straight walk in the seventh, and José Ramírez followed with a game-ending sacrifice fly.
Royals 6, Twins 3 — At Minneapolis: Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs, leading the Royals. Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier each drove in two runs for Kansas City, which had dropped three of four. Dozier hit a solo drive in the ninth inning for his sixth homer.
Angels 4, Athletics 2 — At Oakland, Calif.: Jared Walsh’s 12th homer sparked a four-run second inning for the Angels, and four relievers combined for six scoreless innings. David Fletcher doubled twice and drove in two runs for Los Angeles, which won their second straight for a split of the four-game series.
Mariners 4, Rangers 2 — At Seattle: Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Seager homered and Seattle sent the Rangers to their 12th straight road loss.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reds 5, Cbus 1 — At Chicago: Tyler Mahle worked five shutout innings, Eugenio Suárez homered and the Reds stopped the Cubs’ six-game win streak. Kris Bryant hit an RBI single in the eighth for Chicago’s only run.
Brewers 3, Nationals 0 — At Washington: Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, and Avisaíl García homered again as Milwaukee blanked Washington. Woodruff (4-2) struck out 10, allowing only two hits in seven innings and leaving with a 1.27 ERA.
Rockies 4, Pirates 3 — At Pittsburgh: Charlie Blackmon got three extra-base hits and keyed a two-run rally in the ninth inning that sent Colorado to the victory.
Giants 5, Dodgers 4 — At Los Angeles: Kevin Gausman pitched six shutout innings and Mauricio Dubón hit one of two homers off Clayton Kershaw, helping San Francisco. Gausman (6-0) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked none before he was removed because of left hip tightness. He also helped himself with an RBI single in the fifth inning.
Diamondbacks 9, Cardinals 2 — At Phoenix: Ketel Marte homered and drove in three runs, and the Diamondbacks stopped a 13-game losing streak. Dylan Carlson homered for the Cardinals, who had won four in a row.
INTERLEAGUE
Rays 6, Phillies 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Mike Zunino and Brett Phillips homered as AL East-leading Tampa Bay won for the 15th time in 16 games.
Astros 7, Padres 4 — At Houston: Zack Greinke pitched eight effective innings and Kyle Tucker homered, lifting Houston. Greinke (5-2) permitted one run and six hits. The right-hander improved to 14-3 in his career against the Padres.