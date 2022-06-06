Leyton Bowers (Mineral Point) -- Bowers hit a walk off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Pointers to an 11-8 victory over Prairie du Chien in a Wisconsin regional semifinal on Tuesday night. It was his eighth home run of the season.
Dawson Feyen (East Dubuque) – The senior outperformed his seeds in each of his final events at the Illinois Class 2A state meet, capping his career with a pair of top-five finishes for the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge tri-op. Feyen, who just missed qualifying for a third final by 0.09 seconds in the 200, entered the finals in Charleston, Ill., as the No. 7 seed in the 400 and No. 9 in the 100. He ran a personal- and program-record 49.80 seconds in the 400 prelims on Friday, then went 49.86 in the final for a third-place finish. He ran a personal-best 10.87 in the 100 final to place fifth.
Kayci Martensen (Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg) --- The Iowa State University signee wrapped up her high school career by winning the Wisconsin Division 3 state championships in the 3,200 meters on Friday and the 1,600 and 800 on Saturday in La Crosse, Wis. She won three consecutive golds in the 1,600 and 3,200 and two straight in the 800 to give her eight gold medals and 11 total state medals in her prep career.
