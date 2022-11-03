Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid’s absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn’t trail for the final three quarters of the game.
Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points for the 76ers, while James Harden had 24 and Tobias Harris added 16. Embiid missed his third game of the season, sitting out with an illness the team said was not related to COVID-19.
Bulls 106, Hornets 88 — At Chicago: Javonte Green scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting, leading a strong performance by Chicago’s reserves and helping the Bulls beat the Charlotte.
Hawks 112, Knicks 99 — At New York: Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 36 points and Atlanta overcame a 23-point deficit to win.
Heat 110, Kings 107 — At Miami: Tyler Herro’s 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left became the game winner, lifting Miami. Keegan Murray scored seven points for Sacramento.
Bucks 116, Pistons 91 — At Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 32 points, and Jrue Holiday chipped in 26 to lead undefeated Milwaukee (7-0).
Clippers 109, Rockets 102 — At Houston: Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and Los Angeles beat Houston.
Raptors 143, Spurs 100 — At San Antonio: Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points, and seven different Raptors scored at least 12 points in the rout.
Cavaliers 114, Celtics 113 (OT) — At Cleveland: Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return to the lineup, and Cleveland held off a late Boston charge in overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.