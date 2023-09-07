BIRCHWOOD, Wis. — A captive deer in a Washburn County hunting preserve has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The agency reported Thursday that a 3-year-old doe at Thundeer Trophy Whitetails hunting ranch near Birchwood tested positive with results from the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
The 150-acre hunting preserve and deer farm is under quarantine, meaning no animals can be shipped off the property, as state and U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff conduct an epidemiological investigation.
Another 300 deer remain on the property, Neal Patten, a spokesman for the state agency, told the News Tribune. It's unclear how many may have CWD.
If the disease has spread it's likely remaining deer on the property will have to be killed. That's happened in several cases across Wisconsin, including more than 300 deer on one farm in Taylor County last year.
The final decision whether a farm is depopulated is based on the risk that the herd may pose to other captive herds or the surrounding wild deer population. If remaining in business is an option for a CWD-positive facility, the farm must comply with strict regulations placed on it through a quarantine order. All quarantined herds are required to test 100% of deaths for CWD.
It's the first CWD positive case in Washburn County for a tame deer. The county had a single previous case in a wild deer. A tame deer previously tested positive in Burnett County as well. Birchwood is about 90 miles southeast of Superior.
So far there have been no positive tests from either wild or tame deer in Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron or Sawyer counties — among the few counties in the state with no CWD history.
There are 301 deer farms and hunting ranches and preserves in Wisconsin — at least 18 of which are operating with known cases of CWD already confirmed.
CWD is an always fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain. The state regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, animal movement and permit requirements.
CWD is spreading across much of North America in both wild and captive deer herds. Wildlife biologists believe the movement of deer between deer farms, and between deer farms and fenced hunting preserves, is one reason the disease has become so widespread. The disease can remain active even outside the body, such as in soil, long after an infected animal dies. The animal also can pass the disease around through saliva and feces.
Since being discovered in Colorado in the 1960s, CWD has been documented in 31 states, four Canadian provinces and several foreign countries, according to the National Wildlife Health Center of the U.S. Geological Survey. The disease was first detected in Wisconsin in wild and captive deer in 2002.
Minnesota lawmakers this year banned any new deer farms in the state and added several restrictions for existing deer and elk farms to keep operating, including handing over regulation of deer farms to the Department of Natural Resources.