BIRCHWOOD, Wis. — A captive deer in a Washburn County hunting preserve has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The agency reported Thursday that a 3-year-old doe at Thundeer Trophy Whitetails hunting ranch near Birchwood tested positive with results from the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

