AJ Green scored a game-high 32 points and former Dubuque Senior all-stater Noah Carter added 24 as the University of Northern Iowa defeated Loyola, 102-96 in overtime, on Saturday night at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to capture the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship.
The Panthers (18-10, 14-4) clinched the No. 1 seed for this week’s conference tournament in St. Louis. The Ramblers finished the regular-season at 22-7, 13-5 in the conference.
Northern Iowa also got 20 points from guard Bowen Born. The Panthers outscored Loyola, 15-9, in the extra session to the delight of a standing-room-only crowd of 6,497.
Lucas Williamson scored 29 points to lead the Ramblers. Ryan Schwieger chipped in 17, while Braden Norris had 13 and Chris Knight scored 11.
Green’s jumper in the paint with 28 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 87-87. Green scored seven points in the extra session, Panthers led by as many as seven points in overtime.
Drake 62, Southern Illinois 60 — At Des Moines: Garrett Sturtz tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Drake to a 62-60 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday.
The Bulldogs held on after Marcus Domask rebounded a missed free throw with 10 seconds to go but missed a shot at the buzzer.
Tremell Murphy had 14 points for Drake (22-9, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Roman Penn added 12 points.
Domask had 21 points for the Salukis (16-14, 9-9), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Ben Coupet Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds. Lance Jones had 13 points. The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Salukis on the season. Drake defeated Southern Illinois 60-59 on Jan. 17.