Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football at No. 18 and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories.
A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10 almost unchanged. No. 1 Georgia picked up six more first-place votes in the AP Top 25. The Bulldogs are up to 59 first-place votes and 1,569 points. No. 2 Alabama received three first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one.
Penn State jumped eight spots to No. 14 after routing Auburn, and Oregon moved up 10 to No. 15 after beating BYU. Washington beat previously ranked Michigan State to earn a ranking for the first time since the 2021 preseason poll.
Kittle out for 2nd straight game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle missed a second straight game because of a groin injury. The former University of Iowa star was inactive for San Francisco's game against Seattle after being listed as questionable on the injury report. Kittle also missed the season opener at Chicago after getting hurt in practice earlier that week.
BASEBALL
Gil Hodges’ widow dies at 95
NEW YORK (AP) — Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and World Series-winning Mets manager Gil Hodges, died following a long illness. The team said she died Saturday, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. The Mets held a tribute and moment of silence before Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
GOLF
MacIntyre takes Italian Open
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Bob MacIntyre might have just played his way onto Europe’s Ryder Cup team. The Scottish lefty beat U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on the first hole of a playoff to win the Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host next year’s event against the United States.
MacIntyre says making the team is his “only goal" for the year ahead. It was only the second victory of the 26-year-old MacIntyre’s career but it came against a quality field that included European tour leader Rory McIlroy. McIlroy finished fourth after hitting his tee shot on the drivable 16th into the water.
BOXING
Álvarez beats Golovkin by unanimous decision to end trilogy
LAS VEGAS — Canelo Álvarez decisively won his third ring meeting with Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night, earning a unanimous-decision victory in the final bout of their entertaining trilogy.
Four years after the fighters’ most recent meeting ended in a narrow, disputed victory for Álvarez, the four-division world champion left no doubt about this verdict. The 32-year-old Mexican star delivered a comprehensive pummeling of the now-40-year-old Golovkin, repeatedly testing Triple G’s famed chin with combinations and overhand rights. Golovkin started far too slowly and appeared to fall behind with no clear strategy to take the initiative away from Álvarez.
