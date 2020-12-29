The San Diego Padres are on the verge of making their second trade for a star pitcher in as many days, with the team expected to acquire righty Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN.
Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini, who has emerged as the right-hander’s personal catcher in Chicago, will go to San Diego once the deal is completed, sources said.
In return, the Cubs are poised to acquire right-hander Zach Davies and four young prospects: outfielders Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena and shortstops Reggie Preciado and Yeison Santana.
Darvish, 34, is in the middle of six-year, $126 million contract he signed with the Cubs prior to the 2018 season. After an elbow injury sidelined him that year, he began to come into his own in 2019 leading to a stellar 2020 campaign. He compiled a 2.01 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in 76 innings, finishing second in NL Cy Young Award voting to Trevor Bauer.
Sources said Sunday that the Padres also are finalizing a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays for former Cy Young winner Blake Snell.
Like Darvish, that trade has not been officially announced. But once they are, the two star pitchers will join Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack to form a formidable rotation in San Diego. Star righty Mike Clevinger also is on the team but will miss the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
For the Cubs, the Darvish trade begins a reset under new president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. That reset will include some salary relief as Darvish is owed $59 million over the next three seasons.
The team already non-tendered left fielder Kyle Schwarber, which also saved it money.
The Padres are also close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire Snell from the defending AL champion Rays.
The teams have an agreement in place and the star pitcher was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records, according to a person familiar with the deal.
According to The Athletic and ESPN, the Rays would receive 21-year-old pitcher Luis Patiño, catcher Francisco Mejía, pitching prospect Cole Wilcox and catching prospect Blake Hunt in return.