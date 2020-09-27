MARION, Iowa — The numbers don’t always tell the story in football.
In Saturday’s Class 3A, District 4 match-up between Marion and Dubuque Wahlert, the numbers didn’t lie.
“We didn’t match their intensity,” Marion coach Tim Lovell said after his Indians were blanked, 17-0, by the Golden Eagles at Linn-Mar Stadium. “It took us a long time to try and figure it out and by then it was too late.”
Marion’s offense was never able to get going against an aggressive Wahlert defense. The Indians’ best play of the game was their first when Alex Mota connected with tight end Garret Wagner on a 45-yard pass play.
That accounted for Marion’s lone first down of the game.
“We ran a lot of plays the wrong way,” Lovell said. “We knew their defense was going to be just the way they played. A lot of credit to Coach (Jamie) Marshall and his program. We never got things going and that is on me to fix.”
Wahlert’s defense held the Indians to just 51 yards of total offense, only six coming on the ground.
Despite Wahlert’s domination on defense, the game remained close, thanks in large part to the Marion defense. Charlie Fair scored on a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter to put the Golden Eagles up, 7-0.
It was the Eagles’ first game in 15 days after North Scott canceled last week’s game.
“It was probably indicative of a bye week offensively,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “We had a hard time offensively gaining our rhythm. However, our defense, I don’t know if they benefited from the bye week, but from start to finish our defense just played lights out.”
Wahlert had two shots to extend the lead just before halftime. With just over a minute remaining, Marion stopped Wahlert on downs at the Indian 3. With the Golden Eagles out of timeouts, Marion elected to run the ball twice and fumbled on the second attempt. Wahlert recovered on the 2 with 14 seconds remaining. After an incomplete pass, the Eagles had a bad shotgun snap that was recovered by Marion, keeping it 7-0 at the break.
The Golden Eagles had an impressive drive to start the second half, capped on a 24-yard slant pass from Fair to Nick Bandy with 8:39 remaining in the quarter. Wahlert then chose to play a conservative game the rest of the way. They added a 20-yard Nathan Donovan field goal with 8:31 left and the defense did the rest.
Gabe Anstoetter led the Wahlert offense with 133 yards rushing on 26 carries. Bandy had five catches for 70 yards.
The Eagles (3-1, 2-0) have won three straight games and control their own destiny in the district title race. Wahlert hosts DeWitt Central (2-2, 0-2) and Davenport Assumption (4-0, 2-0) to close the regular season.
“The kids have bought in and they’re flying around, they’re having fun and I think we’re getting better every week,” Marshall said. “This will be a good opportunity, now that we’re back playing again, to build on the positives and fix anything that we’re going to learn after we watch the video.”