Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks pounded the Orlando Magic, 123-91, on Friday night in Orlando, Fla.
Eric Bledsoe added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Milwaukee, which was coming off a 116-105 loss at Boston on Wednesday night. Khris Middleton added 16 points and six rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo finished with 14 points.
The Bucks grabbed control by making eight 3-pointers during a key stretch in the first half. They went 17-for-47 from beyond the arc on the night.
Evan Fournier led Orlando with 19 points. Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and seven rebounds.
After making eight of their first nine shots on their way to a 20-7 lead, the Magic were outscored, 40-9, over the next 11 minutes, most of it by Milwaukee’s reserves.
Bulls 112, Pistons 106 — At Chicago: Zach LaVine scored 26 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 22, and Chicago overcame a big effort by Derrick Rose against his former team to beat Detroit.
Rose delighted the hometown crowd with 23 points and seven assists. But the Bulls came away with the win after dropping three in a row while handing the Pistons their fourth loss in five games.
LaVine put Chicago ahead for good with back-to-back 3-pointers and added four free throws in the final 11.5 seconds.
Pacers 102, Cavaliers 95 — At Indianapolis: Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help injury-depleted Indiana win at home for the first time this season, over Cleveland.
Nets 123, Rockets 116 — At New York: Taurean Prince had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Brooklyn slowed down James Harden and Houston in a victory.
Celtics 104, Knicks 102 — At Boston: Jayson Tatum hit a turnaround jumper with 1.3 seconds remaining, and Boston beat New York for its fourth straight victory.