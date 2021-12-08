WOMEN
No. 12 IOWA (5-1) at No. 15 IOWA STATE (8-1)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: Iowa leads the all-time series, 29-22, but this game marks the first time in which both teams have been ranked in the top 15.
Turning it around: Iowa State’s last win over Iowa came on Dec. 11, 2015, but the Cyclones are 14-8 all-time against Iowa in Hilton Coliseum.
Star players: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was a consensus first-team All-American as a freshman last year after leading the country in points per game (26.6) and total assists (214). She is averaging 22 points, 7.8 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game this season. Iowa State’s Ashley Joens is one of just six players nationally averaging at least 20 points and nine rebounds.
Supporting casts: Iowa’s Monika Czinano provides a potent scoring punch alongside Clark and averages 17.7points per game. McKenna Warnock added 13.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes. Four Cyclones average double-digit scoring: Ashley Joens (20.2), Lexi Donarski (15.4), Aubrey Joens (13.3) and Emily Ryan (10.0). Ashley Joens averages 9.4 rebounds per game with sister Aubrey averaging 8.9.
MEN
INDIANA (7-1, 1-0) at No. 22 WISCONSIN (7-1, 0-0)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: No. 22 Wisconsin looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it faces Indiana. Indiana beat Nebraska by 13 in its last outing. Wisconsin has moved up to No. 22 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Georgia Tech and Marquette.
Dominant Davis: Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis has connected on 40.7% of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.1% of his foul shots this season.
Behind the arc: Wisconsin’s Brad Davison has attempted 59 3-pointers and connected on 33.9% of them, and is 10 of 24 over his last three games.
DRAKE (5-3) at NEBRASKA-OMAHA (1-7)
Time: 8 p.m.
Bottom line: Drake takes on Nebraska-Omaha in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past weekend. Drake took care of St. Thomas (Minn.) by 10 on Sunday, while Nebraska-Omaha fell to Eastern Washington on Saturday, 92-81.
Squad leaders: Kyle Luedtke has averaged 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler has paired with Luedtke and is accounting for 7.1 points per game. The Bulldogs are led by Tremell Murphy, who is averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Mighty Murphy: Murphy has connected on 43.8 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.4% of his foul shots this season.