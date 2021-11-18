Chris Lykes scored 26 points and No. 16 Arkansas reeled off 13 straight points in the final minutes to beat Northern Iowa, 93-80, on Wednesday night in Fayetteville, Ark.
The teams traded the lead 18 times and were tied another 10. Northern Iowa (1-3) stayed competitive by making 17 of 37 from 3-point range and led 78-77.
Jaylin Williams’ layup with 2:42 put Arkansas (3-0) ahead for good. The Razorbacks forced three straight turnovers during the final run and finished off the game from the foul line.
Trae Berhow led the Panthers with 23 points and shot 7 of 11 from deep. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter chipped in eight points.
Arkansas guard JD Notae nearly notched his first triple-double, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Au’Diese Toney had 13 points, Williams added 11 and Devo Davis and Stanley Umude each scored 10.
Arkansas has needed a run to beat all three of its mid-major opponents so far, though those bursts have provided for double-digit wins each time. Arkansas will play its first power-conference opponent of the season, Kansas State, as part of the Hall of Fame Classic on Monday.
Northern Iowa, picked third in the Missouri Valley, is warming up after losses to Nicholls State and Vermont. Northern Iowa travels to Olean, N.Y, to play No. 22 St. Bonaventure on Saturday afternoon.
No. 8 Texas 62, Northern Colorado 49 — At Austin, Texas: Newcomer Tre Mitchell had 16 points and seven rebounds for Texas. Mitchell made 7 of 11 shots in 21 minutes for the Longhorns (2-1). Mitchell averaged 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds last season as a sophomore at Massachusetts and was on the all-Atlantic 10 Conference first team. He was one of seven players who joined new Texas coach Chris Beard through the NCAA transfer portal.
No. 9 Baylor 92, Central Arkansas 47 — At Waco, Texas: LJ Cryer scored 20 points for the second game in a row, freshman Kendall Brown had 19 and ninth-ranked Baylor tied a school record with 21 steals. James Akinjo, the senior transfer from Arizona, had his first career double-double with 18 points and 10 assists for Baylor. Matthew Mayer had 12 points despite going 0 for 6 on 3-pointers, and made a team-high five steals. Freshman forward Jeremy Sochan grabbed 13 rebounds.
George Mason 71, No. 20 Maryland 66 — At College Park, Md.: D’Shawn Schwartz scored a career-high 24 points, DeVon Cooper added 16 and George Mason withstood a frantic comeback bid by No. 20 Maryland. The Patriots (4-0) let a 10-point lead dwindle to 59-56 before Cooper made a layup and Schwartz made a 3-pointer for an eight-point cushion with 3:06 to go. That was just enough to provide George Mason with its first win over a ranked foe since 2007 and its first-ever victory over Maryland (3-1), which won the previous nine games against its Virginia-based opponent.
No. 23 Connecticut 93, LIU Brooklyn 40 — At Storrs, Conn.: Tyler Polley scored 17 points and No. 23 UConn used stifling defense to rout overmatched Long Island University. Andre Jackson scored 14 points, Jalen Gaffney and Adama Sanogo each had 11 and Tyrese Martin added 10. The Huskies (3-0) held LIU to 27% shooting and 14 field goals.
WOMEN
No. 8 Iowa 87, Southern 67 — At Iowa City: Caitlin Clark had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double, McKenna Warnock had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Iowa. Monika Czinano added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Tomi Taiwo scored 12 for the Hawkeyes (4-0). Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage last season, was 6 of 8 from the field despite going scoreless in the first quarter.
Clark, a sophomore guard who was an Associated Press preseason All-American, struggled with her shooting, going just 2 of 9 overall, 1 of 6 on 3-pointers. But she was 11 of 12 on free throws. Warnock, who opened the game with a 3-pointer, had eight points in Iowa’s 14-3 run over the first 3:05 of the game.
Genovea Johnson led Southern (0-3) with 19 points. Kayla Watson had 12 points and Nakia Kincey had 10.