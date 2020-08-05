MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State High School League voted to push this fall’s football and volleyball competition to next spring because of coronavirus concerns on Tuesday, creating a fourth sports season for the upcoming school year to accommodate the crunch for student athletes.
The league also decided at a virtual board meeting that soccer and individual fall sports — including cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving — can start practice on time on Aug. 17.
All seasons will be shortened. Minnesota became the ninth state to delay its high school football season, the Star Tribune reported.
Motions to play football and volleyball as usual this fall were voted down. Instead, the MSHSL approved a shift of those sports to the new season, which will likely run from mid-March to mid-May. Football teams will play six regular season games, down from eight, with a decision on postseason play to be made later. Sports that normally take place in the spring will be moved to a summer season likely lasting from mid-May to mid-July.
FOOTBALL
Sources: NFL sets opt-out deadline
NFL players who decide to opt out of the coming season must do so by Thursday afternoon, a person familiar with the agreement between the league and the players told The Associated Press.
There also are opt-out provisions for players who experience emergency or extenuating circumstances during the season due to the coronavirus, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the changes to the collective bargaining agreement have not been made public.
Those provisions would cover a player with a severe family situation related to COVID-19 or if he is diagnosed with a high-risk condition after Thursday’s deadline.
Minnesota WR Bateman opts out
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota star wide receiver Rashod Bateman will pass on a 2020 college football season that has been complicated — and threatened — by the pandemic.
Bateman announced Tuesday he has opted out amid concerns about the coronavirus and will forgo his remaining two years of eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL draft. He is widely projected to be a first-round pick. He posted a professionally created video on his Twitter account that he narrated in explanation of his decision, which the university confirmed.
Bateman is the first prominent player in the Big Ten Conference to declare he’s skipping the 2020 season.
Bucs sign RB McCoy to 1-year deal
TAMPA, Fla. — Six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy has finalized a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs announced the signing Tuesday, adding yet another offensive playmaker to help Tom Brady with his new team.
The 32-year-old McCoy agreed to terms last week and is entering his 12th NFL season. He has started 141 of 160 career games, rushing for 11,071 yards and 73 touchdowns while also impacting the passing attack with 503 receptions for 3,797 yards and 16 TDs with the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
BASEBALL
MLB plans 28-man rosters for playoffs
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ union plan to maintain 28-man rosters through the end of the postseason amid continued challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, two people familiar with the matter said.
Rosters are set to shrink from 30 to 28 on Thursday, and the union has told players to expect them to remain that size through the completion of the World Series. The sides had originally agreed to cut rosters to 26 players on Aug. 20.
Indians’ Francona undergoing tests
CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona continues to undergo medical tests for a gastrointestinal issue, and there remains no clear timetable for when he’ll return to the team. Francona has scheduled appointments with “a series of doctors” at the Cleveland Clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday, said team President Chris Antonetti, who is with the team in Cincinnati. Antonetti doesn’t know when Francona will be back and doesn’t believe he will be sidelined for a significant period.
Braves place Soroka on 45-day IL
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Mike Soroka on the 45-day injured list following his season-ending torn right Achilles tendon and have designated right-hander Chris Rusin for assignment.
Nats activate Soto off COVID-19 IL
WASHINGTON — Left fielder Juan Soto was reinstated by the Washington Nationals from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday after missing the team’s first seven games of the season. Manager Dave Martinez did not put the slugger in Washington’s starting lineup against the New York Mets for the opener of a two-game series Tuesday night.
AUTO RACING
Penske closes Indianapolis 500 to fans
Roger Penske has reversed course and decided not to allow fans at the Indianapolis 500 later this month. The 104th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will be the first without spectators, who showed up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway every year, even during the Great Depression.
It was a flip for Penske, who purchased the iconic speedway in January and has spent every day since upgrading his new showplace to prepare for his favorite race. The pandemic forced the race to change dates for the first time, from Memorial Day weekend to Aug. 23.
TENNIS
Defending champ Nadal to skip U.S. Open
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will skip the U.S. Open because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting on hold his bid to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record for Grand Slam titles. Nadal explained his decision in a series of tweets sent in Spanish and English on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old from Spain called sitting out the tournament scheduled to begin Aug. 31 in New York “a decision I never wanted to take,” but added that he would “rather not travel.”