Montez Mathis had a career-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and No. 14 Rutgers beat Purdue, 81-76, in Piscataway, N.J., on Tuesday night without leading scorer Ron Harper Jr.
Harper tweaked his ankle in practice and was scratched an hour before tipoff. The Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player from a year ago has been among the top players in the conference and small forwards in the nation, shooting 56.4%, including 50% from beyond the arc for 23.4 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Harper’s injury is the latest in a season of injuries for Rutgers (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten). Jacob Young returned after a hard fall that sidelined him in the second half of the last game vs. No. 23 Ohio State, and Mawot Mag (ankle) had missed the last three games. However, Cliff Omoruyi was sidelined for the second straight game with a sprained right knee.
All-Big Ten guard Geo Baker missed three games after spraining his ankle early in the season-opener. Baker had 19 points six rebounds and four assists, while Young had 13 points and four assists.
Purdue (7-4, 2-2 Big Ten) punished Rutgers in the paint, led by Trevion Williams’ 21 points and 12 rebounds. The Boilermakers had 42 points in the paint to the Scarlet Knights’ 28. Purdue held the rebounding edge 33-31.
No. 2 Baylor 93, Central Arkansas 56 — At Waco, Texas: MaCio Teague scored 20 points on 9 of 13 shooting, preseason AP All-America guard Jared Butler had 17 points and Baylor remained undefeated with another lopsided victory.
No. 9 West Virginia 73, Northeastern 51 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Derek Culver scored 18 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 15 rebounds and West Virginia capitalized on its size advantage to beat Northeastern.
No. 13 Texas Tech 79, Incarnate Word 51 — At Lubbock, Texas: Kevin McCullar scored 11 points in his season debut coming off an ankle injury and Texas Tech cruised in a tune-up before Big 12 play resumes, beating Incarnate Word.
Clemson 77, No. 18 Florida State 67 — At Clemson, S.C.: Clyde Trapp scored 15 points and Nick Honor had all his 13 points in the second half, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, as Clemson rallied past Florida State. The Tigers (7-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) were down, 36-29, when Balsa Korprivica had a layup to start the second half. That’s when things began to turn for Clemson.
No. 24 Virginia Tech 80, Miami 78 — At Blacksburg, Va.: Keve Aluma scored a career-high 26 points and Virginia Tech made crucial free throws in the final minute on the way to a victory over Miami.