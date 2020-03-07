PHOENIX — Christian Yelich took to Milwaukee so much he staked his long-term future to the Brewers.
“I’ve said many times that I’ve only been here for two years, but it feels like it’s been a lot longer,” the two-time NL batting champion said Wednesday after finalizing a $215 million, nine-year contract. “Ever since I came, it’s felt like just a natural fit, a place that is great for myself and my family, and formed a connection with the community, my teammates, everyone from ownership and front office on down.”
His new deal added $187.25 million over seven seasons to the remaining $27.75 million Yelich was guaranteed as part of the $49.57 million, seven-year contract he signed in March 2015 with Miami.
Yelich was dealt to the Brewers in January 2018, and he won the NL batting title and MVP award as the Brewers reached Game 7 of the NL Championship Series. He added another batting championship and finished second in the MVP vote last year, when his season was cut short by a broken kneecap on Sept. 10. The Brewers reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-82 but lost the NL wild-card game after wasting an eighth-inning lead against Washington.
The 28-year-old outfielder had been guaranteed $12.5 million this year, $14 million in 2021 and a $1.25 million buyout of a $16 million team option for 2022.
Mets reassign Tebow to minors
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Tim Tebow was reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets on Friday after going 2 for 13 in spring training with his first extra-base hit in four years. The 32-year-old outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback homered against Detroit’s Alex Wilson on Feb. 25. He also had three walks. Tebow has a .151 average (11 for 73) in four spring trainings with the Mets.
Yankees’ Judge has broken ribs
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has a broken rib and it’s not clear whether he will need surgery, leaving doubt when he’ll be back in the lineup.
Judge will rest two weeks while recovering from the stress fracture to his first right rib. He hasn’t played in any spring training games.
GOLF
Woods to miss The Players Championship
ORLANDO, Fla. — The strongest field of the year at The Players Championship will be without the biggest draw in golf. Tiger Woods isn’t playing.
Woods will miss The Players Championship for the first time when not recovering from any of his nine surgeries. His agent, Mark Steinberg at Excel Sports Management, said in a text, “Back just not ready. Not long term concern.”
FOOTBALL
Court date set for Jets’ Williams
NEW YORK — New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was ticketed and given a court date after trying to board a plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport while carrying a gun, authorities said Friday.
Williams, 22, was ordered to appear in court March 25, according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Williams, the Jets’ first-round draft pick last season, was arrested at LaGuardia on Thursday night on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.
HOCKEY
NHL-worst Red Wings hold off Blackhawks
DETROIT — Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri scored to give the Detroit Red Wings a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 2-1, on Friday night.
Patrick Kane scored his 31st goal with 1:05 left in the second period to pull Chicago within a goal. Corey Crawford had 23 saves for the Blackhawks.
AUTO RACING
Newman: ‘Great to be alive’
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Newman was back at the track Friday, sipping on a Coke and casually strolling through the infield of Phoenix Raceway.
It was hard to believe he was in a terrifying wreck at the Daytona 500 less than three weeks ago.
“It’s great to be alive,” Newman said. “If you look at my car, it’s a miracle.”
BASKETBALL
Mavs’ Cuban fined $500k
The NBA fined Dallas owner Mark Cuban $500,000 on Friday for “public criticism and detrimental conduct” regarding officiating. Separately, the league sent a memo to teams reminding them of rules that govern conduct of owners, coaches and other team personnel during games.
The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, laid out parameters for proper conduct by team personnel toward game officials, how team personnel other than coaches are not allowed on the court during games and how they cannot use “profane or objectionable language that might be heard by spectators” during the game.