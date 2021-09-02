St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday in Cincinnati. The Cardinals won, 5-4, but the Reds took the second game, 12-2.
Nick Castellanos drove in six runs with a grand slam and a two-run shot in the first two innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 12-2, Wednesday night to split a doubleheader.
Cincinnati rocked starter J.A. Happ (8-7) and regained a half-game lead over San Diego for second in the NL wild-card race. St. Louis slipped into a tie for fourth with Philadelphia.
Paul Goldschmidt gave St. Louis the lead with his second homer of the game as the Cardinals won the opener, 5-4. The Cardinals trailed, 4-3, before Goldschmidt drove his third homer of the series into the last section of seats in deep right-center field with Tommy Edman on first base in the fourth.
Diamondbacks 8, Padres 3 — At Phoenix: Josh VanMeter homered in a six-run third inning as Arizona knocked out Yu Darvish early and beat San Diego.
INTERLEAGUE
Cubs 3, Twins 0 — At Minneapolis: Justin Steele threw five innings of one-hit ball, and Adbert Alzolay followed with four innings of one-hit relief to lead the Cubs. Frank Schwindel hit a three-run homer in the third to account for the scoring.
Rockies 9, Rangers 5 — At Arlington, Texas: Brendan Rodgers’ two-run double put Colorado ahead during a five-run ninth inning, and the Rockies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat Texas.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Mariners 1, Astros 0 — At Seattle: Rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert and four relievers combined to shut out Houston for the second straight day and J.P. Crawford scored the lone run on a sacrifice fly.
Yankees 4, Angels 1 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Luke Voit had a two-run single in the third, and Aaron Judge belted his 30th home run of the season in the eighth to lead New York. Gerrit scattered four hits in seven innings for the win.
Red Sox 3, Rays 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Jarren Duran had a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth and the COVID-19 impacted Red Sox stopped the AL East-leading Rays’ nine-game winning streak.
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4 — At Toronto: Toronto scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth, when Randal Grichuk flied into a double-play.
Tigers 8, Athletics 6 — At Detroit: Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and Akil Baddoo and Harold Castro added solo shots in the fifth and sixth for Detroit, which overcame a 6-3 deficit.