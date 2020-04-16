This year’s Tour de France will start on Aug. 29 and finish on Sept. 20 and will be followed by cycling’s two other major races.
The International Cycling Union announced the new dates after consulting with race organizer Amaury Sport Organisation. The Tour could not start as scheduled on June 27 because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The UCI also says the world championships will go ahead as planned from Sept. 20-27 and will be followed by the Giro d’Italia and the Spanish Vuelta. No official dates were given for those two major races.
The UCI says prestigious one-day road classics such as Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège will be maintained at dates still to be defined.
The Chicago Blackhawks have canceled their fan convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event was scheduled for July 24-26 at the Hilton Chicago. It gives fans autograph opportunities as well as an audience with management, coaches and players. The team says refunds for convention passes and hotel rooms will be processed automatically.
Reliving last year at Augusta National turned out to be a big hit for CBS Sports.
The network says its “2019 Masters Rewind” on Sunday — the final round of Tiger Woods winning a fifth green jacket, along with commentary from Woods — earned a 1.4 rating and a 4 share with an average of 2.2 million viewers.
CBS said the re-airing of the 2004 Masters on Saturday — Phil Mickelson adding commentary of his first major — had a 0.7 rating with a 2 share and an average of 1 million viewers. CBS said Sunday’s broadcast was the most-watched and highest-rated weekend sports telecast since live sports was suspended just over a month ago.
BASEBALL
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has resumed throwing as he recovers from March groin surgery.
Houston manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Verlander, who had surgery on March 17, is “doing great” and is throwing as he continues his rehabilitation.
Verlander dealt with the problem early in spring training. Now that the start of the season has been delayed because of the new coronavirus, it is much more likely that Verlander will be ready when the season begins.
Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Dámaso García, a two-time All-Star in the mid-1980s, died Wednesday in his native Dominican Republic. He was 63.
His son, Dámaso Jr., said he passed away at 7.15 a.m. in Santo Domingo. He was at home with his wife Haydée Benoit.
Garcia had several health problems in recent years, including a stroke, according to his son. He was also dealing with respiratory issues, but the death is not related to COVID-19, Dámaso Jr. said.
BASKETBALL
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota has added two accomplished frontcourt players to its roster, bringing in Liam Robbins from Drake and Brandon Johnson from Western Michigan.
The 7-foot, 235-pound Robbins has applied to the NCAA for immediate eligibility. He’ll have two seasons left with Minnesota. As a sophomore in 2019-20, Robbins led Drake with 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game, landing on the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Johnson is a graduate transfer who’ll be eligible immediately for his senior season. He averaged 15.4 points per game in 2019-20 at Western Michigan.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The UNI men’s basketball team landed George Mason University transfer Goanar Mar and Dowling Catholic’s Drew Daniel during the 2020 spring signing period. The newest additions will join a talented recruiting class consisting of Bowen Born, Nate Heise and Tytan Anderson.
SEATTLE — Washington freshman swingman Jaden McDaniels has declared for the NBA draft, becoming the latest one-and-done player for the Huskies. McDaniels, who is projected to go in the middle of the first round, announced his decision on social media late Tuesday night.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky forward EJ Montgomery will enter the NBA draft and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, completing an exodus of Wildcat starters for the pro ranks. The 6-foot-10 sophomore averaged career highs of 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with 31 blocks last season.
Montgomery follows pro announcements by fellow forward Nick Richards and guards Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey.
HOCKEY
MOSCOW — Bill Peters made a return to professional hockey on Wednesday when he was appointed coach of Russian hockey club Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg.
Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames last year following allegations he used racial slurs and struck players earlier in his career. It wasn’t clear when he would join Avtomobilist amid Russia’s extensive travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.