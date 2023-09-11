Texas jumped seven spots to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday after beating Alabama, and the Pac-12 became just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25.
Georgia received 55 first-place votes to remain the clear No. 1. Michigan was No. 2, with two-first place votes. No. 3 Florida State moved up a spot and received three first-place votes.
Texas received two-first place votes after its biggest regular-season victory in years. The Longhorns are in the top five for the first time since starting the 2010 season at No. 5 and have their highest ranking since finishing No. 2 after losing the BCS championship game to Alabama in 2009.
Behind quarterback Quinn Ewers, Texas became the first team to beat Alabama by double-digits on its home field under coach Nick Saban.
The loss dropped Alabama seven spots to No. 10, its lowest ranking since early last November, when the Crimson Tide also were 10th.
Southern California moved up a spot to No. 5, giving the top five representation from each Power Five conference.
No. 25 Iowa slipped back in after falling out last week. The Hawkeyes beat Iowa State on Saturday.
Falling out along with Texas A&M were Wisconsin, which lost at Washington State, and Tulane, which lost at home to Mississippi.
Michigan State suspended football coach Mel Tucker without pay on Sunday, less than 24 hours after allegations became public in a USA Today report that he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year.
University President Teresa K. Woodruff and athletic director Alan Haller announced the suspension pending the results of an outside investigation into the allegations.
The university hired a Title IX attorney to investigate Tracy’s complaint and the investigation concluded on July 25. A hearing is scheduled for the week of Oct. 5 determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy.
BASKETBALL
MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, Franz Wagner added 19 and Germany capped off an unbeaten run through the World Cup by holding off Serbia, 83-77, in the final on Sunday night.
It was Germany’s first World Cup title. Before now, its top showing in the event was a bronze at Indianapolis in 2002.
Aleksa Avramovic scored 21 and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 for Serbia, which lost the title game for the second time in the last three tournaments.
MANILA, Philippines — The U.S. played the bronze-medal game short-handed, and Canada sent the Americans home from the World Cup empty-handed.
Dillon Brooks scored 39 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points and 12 assists and Canada survived a miracle from Mikal Bridges that forced overtime to medal at a global men’s basketball tournament for the first time in 87 years. It beat the U.S. 127-118 in the third-place game at the World Cup on Sunday.
MOTOR SPORTS
MONTEREY, Calif. — Scott Dixon snagged his third win of the season with a strategic run in Sunday’s IndyCar season finale at Laguna Seca. It was one week too late to contend for the IndyCar championship.
Alex Palou, Dixon’s teammate at Chip Ganassi Racing, had already become the first driver in nearly 20 years to clinch the IndyCar title before the season finale. Palou won his second title in three years with his victory last week at Portland.
GOLF
CINCINNATI — Minjee Lee looked like a sure winner in Cincinnati when she had a five-shot lead with eight holes to play, but she needed a playoff to beat Charley Hull in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Lee went for the green on a par 5 when she had a four-shot lead and hit her shot out-of-bounds. Hull ran off three straight birdies. Lee had to make a 7-foot par putt just to get into the playoff. On the second extra hole, Lee hit a wedge that ran out to 2 feet for birdie and her first win on the LPGA Tour this year.
STRAFFAN, Ireland — Vincent Norrman gave Sweden a second straight winner on the European tour. He shot 7-under 65 to capture the Irish Open title as Rory McIlroy faltered in the final round by hitting into the water on three different holes.
It came a week after 23-year-old Ludvig Aberg produced a stunning finish to win the European Masters in Switzerland and help secure a spot on Europe’s Ryder Cup team.
ST. LOUIS — Steve Flesch put all parts of his game together Sunday and matched his career-low on the PGA Tour Champions with a 9-under 62 that took him from a two-shot deficit to a three-shot victory in the Ascension Charity Classic.