Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen was coaching the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and a deal hasn’t been completed.
Steichen, who was one of three finalists for AP Assistant Coach of the Year, would become the second Eagles offensive coordinator hired by the Colts as their head coach. Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts earlier this season, was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator before becoming Indianapolis’ head coach in 2018.
The Colts fired Reich in early November after a third straight loss and replaced him with Jeff Saturday on an interim basis. After winning his first game, Saturday and the Colts lost their last seven to finish 4-12-1.
Saturday, a former two-time All-Pro center who snapped the ball to Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for 12 seasons with the Colts, had been working as an ESPN analyst when the Colts brought him in to replace Reich. Saturday was a candidate for Indianapolis’ permanent position. Reich was hired last month as head coach of the Carolina Panthers.
BASEBALL
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Derek Jeter will be part of Fox Sports’ MLB studio coverage for the coming season. Fox Sports made the announcement during its Super Bowl pregame show.
Former teammate Alex Rodriguez hugged Jeter as he came on stage and presented him with a Fox Sports baseball jersey. Jeter also joins fellow Hall of Famer David Ortiz and host Kevin Burkhardt as part of the studio team.
BASKETBALL
CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to finalize a contract agreement with veteran swingman Danny Green.
A three-time NBA champion, Green began his pro career with Cleveland in 2009. The 35-year-old Green will sign with the Cavaliers if the sides can “work through details.”
HOCKEY
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Blake Wheeler had two goals and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-1, late Saturday. Defenseman Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist, and Mark Scheifele also scored to help Winnipeg win its second straight.
Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves as the Jets completed four-game sweep of the season series. Tyler Johnson scored for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek stopped 24 shots.
GOLF
SINGAPORE — South Africa’s Ockie Strydom shot a 9-under 63 on Sunday to power up the leaderboard and clinch the Singapore Classic by one stroke from Finland’s Sami Valimaki.
Strydom carded a final round of 63 — the best score of the final day at Laguna National Golf Resort Club — to finish at 19-under 269 overall for his second win on the European Tour after claiming the Alfred Dunhill championship in South Africa in December.
Valimaki, who started the final round two shots behind overnight leaders Wang Jeung-hun and Alejandro del Rey, shot a 6-under 66 to finish one stroke behind Strydom.
Wang and del Rey finished in a tie for third with Germany’s Marcel Schneider at 15-under 273.
RABAT, Morocco — Stephen Ames of Canada closed with an even-par 73 in a tough final round in Morocco and claimed a five-shot victory in the Trophy Hassan II for his third career title on the PGA Tour Champions.
It was the first time playing the tournament since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament ended on Saturday to give players more time to get to Florida for the next event.
Mark Hensby of Australia briefly challenged Ames in the final round. He was one shot behind, but after missing a short birdie attempt on the 12th hole, Hensby made double bogeys on the next two holes and Ames coasted to the win.
TENNIS
DALLAS — Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to win an ATP Tour title, rallying in a three-set, all-tiebreaker thriller to beat John Isner in the Dallas Open on Sunday.
Wu overcame 44 aces from the big-serving Isner — one shy of tying a three-set record — and four match points in the 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (12) victory.
MONTPELLIER, France — Jannik Sinner of Italy won his seventh singles title and first of the season by beating American Maxime Cressy, 7-6 (3), 6-3, in the Open Sud de France final.
The second-seeded Italian did not lose a set on his way to winning the tournament. No. 51-ranked Cressy was bothered by an injury to a finger on his right hand and needed treatment at 3-2 in both sets. Cressy had won their only previous meeting, a Challenger Tour match in Lexington in 2019.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PERTH, Australia — Islam Makhachev defied a rowdy crowd and a sustained challenge from Alexander Volkanovski to cement his supremacy in the UFC lightweight division in a grueling fight in Perth, Western Australia. In the main event of UFC 284, Makhachev defended his 155-pound belt with an unanimous decision and claimed the title of best pound-for-pound fighter from featherweight champion Australian Volkanovski. Earlier, Mexico’s Yair Rodriguez choked out American Josh Emmett to become the interim featherweight champion and set up a fight with Volkanovski at a later date.
