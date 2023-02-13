Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen was coaching the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and a deal hasn’t been completed.

