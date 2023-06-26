CWS Finals Baseball
Buy Now

Florida outfielder Ty Evans (2) is greeted at the plate by Ben Nippolt (5) after his solo home run during the second inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against LSU in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

 John Peterson

OMAHA, Neb. — Florida scored the most runs in College World Series history and came up one short of the record for largest margin of victory in a 24-4 rout of LSU on Sunday that forced a deciding Game 3 tonight.

The Gators hit six home runs on a windy day at Charles Schwab Field and pounded LSU pitching for a CWS record-tying 23 hits a day after Ty Floyd struck out 17 in the Tigers’ 4-3, 11-inning win in Game 1.

Recommended for you

Tags