Iowa Media Day Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has been named a preseason all-American by The Associated Press.

 Joseph Cress

The Big Ten keeps getting tougher in women’s basketball.

The conference sent four teams to the NCAA Sweet 16 a second straight year in 2022, and it leads the nation with six programs in the Associated Press preseason Top 25.

