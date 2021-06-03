MADISON, Wis. — Chris McIntosh played for Barry Alvarez on two of Wisconsin’s Rose Bowl championship teams and spent the last few years working as his right-hand man.
Now he is about to succeed his former coach and boss as the Badgers’ athletic director.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Wednesday that McIntosh will take over when Alvarez finalizes his retirement. The 74-year-old Alvarez announced April 6 that he was stepping down, and his retirement is expected to take effect at the beginning of July
“I owe so much to the University of Wisconsin, and I’m deeply honored to be able to succeed Barry Alvarez,” McIntosh said. “We will build upon our legacy of success on the field of competition and support our student-athletes in the classroom, on campus and after college.”
McIntosh, a native of Pewaukee, has worked in the Badgers’ athletic department since 2014 and became deputy athletic director in 2017. His roles included day-to-day operations, student-athlete recruitment, business development, human resources and strategic planning.
BASKETBALL
Coach K to retire after next season
Duke’s legendary men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season and associate head coach Jon Scheyer will be named the coach-in-waiting.
Krzyzewski, who turned 74 in February, is the second-longest tenured coach in NCAA Division I. He has amassed 1,170 wins and counting since first becoming a head coach at Army in 1975. He became Duke’s head coach in 1980, winning 1,097 games.
Cyclones to face McDermott, Creighton
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State men’s basketball team will face a road test at Creighton in the 2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle on Saturday, Dec. 4. The matchup will feature new Cyclone head coach T.J. Otzelberger facing off against one of his mentors and former ISU head coach Greg McDermott, who is in his 11th season coaching at Creighton.
Curry scores 30, 76ers eliminate Wizards
PHILADELPHIA — Seth Curry scored a playoff career-high 30 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards, 129-112, on Wednesday night to end the series in five games. Tobias Harris added 28 points.
Young powers Hawks in bouncing Knicks
NEW YORK — Trae Young put the finishing touches on his impressive first playoff series with 36 points and nine assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks, 103-89, on Wednesday night in Game 5. The Hawks will play top-seeded Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
HOCKEY
Canadiens take 1-0 lead on Jets
WINNIPEG — The Montreal Canadiens scored three goals in the first period to take control in a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.