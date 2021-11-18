LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas judge ordered former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III to appear before her on Monday after learning he missed a required alcohol test while on house arrest following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph.
Ruggs’ lawyers told Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum that Ruggs “self-tested” negative shortly after missing one of his calls for a breath test last weekend. Ruggs’ attorney, David Chesnoff, blamed the delay on trouble with testing equipment. A note posted later in the court record shows Ruggs missed a test at 4:41 p.m. Saturday and that he completed “a client initiated remote breath test” at 6:28 p.m.
The alcohol monitoring agency noted that it “cannot confirm Mr. Rugg’s sobriety during this point-in-time,” and said Ruggs’ attorney provided an updated phone number for notifications for Ruggs’ remote breath test.
Ruggs, 22, was not in court Wednesday for the brief hearing during which Baucum also told his lawyers she won’t issue a subpoena for fire department records about the fatal Nov. 2 crash and fire. The judge said the attorneys can get those records on their own.
Michigan State and football coach Mel Tucker are closing in on a new contract, one that will make him among the highest-paid coaches in college football.
A source close to the negotiations confirmed to The Detroit News on Wednesday that Tucker will get a 10-year, $95 million contract that will make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten and the second-highest paid coach in the country behind Alabama’s Nick Saban. The new deal would also increase the salary pool for assistant coaches, which was at $6 million when Tucker was hired. The source requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deal.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — First baseman Brandon Belt accepted an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday rather than pursue bidders as a free agent.
Belt was the only one to accept among the 14 free agents who received the offers from their former clubs on Nov. 7.
Players who turned down offers included first baseman Freddie Freeman (Atlanta), shortstop Carlos Correa (Houston), right-hander Raisel Iglesias (Los Angeles Angels), left-hander Robbie Ray and second baseman/shortstop Marcus Semien (Toronto), outfielder Nick Castellanos (Cincinnati), shortstop Trevor Story (Colorado), shortstop Corey Seager and infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor (Los Angeles Dodgers) and outfielder Michael Conforto (New York Mets).
Justin Verlander agreed to a $25 million, one-year contract with Houston that includes a conditional $25 million player option for a second season.
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will induct Ichiro Suzuki into the team’s Hall of Fame during the 2022 season, the club announced Wednesday. Suzuki will be honored on Aug. 27 when Seattle faces Cleveland. Suzuki was a 10-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner before retiring in 2019.
BASKETBALL
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan and men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard have agreed to a five-year extension totaling over $16.9 million that keeps him under contract through the 2025-26 season.
LOS ANGELES — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Crypto.com is paying $700 million throughout 20 years to rename the building.
The NCAA women’s basketball tournament is expanding to 68 teams beginning with the current season, giving it an equal number of participants as the men’s tournament as part of a concerted effort at gender parity.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Rob Cookson as an assistant coach and promoted Marc Crawford to associate coach.
The Blackhawks announced the moves before Wednesday night’s game at Seattle. The 60-year-old Cookson also has worked on NHL staffs with Ottawa, Calgary and Philadelphia.
TENNIS
GENEVA — Roger Federer does not expect to return from his latest knee surgery in time for next year’s tournament at Wimbledon. The 40-year-old tennis great said he still wants to play in one more Grand Slam final.