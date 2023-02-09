Thunder Lakers Basketball
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (left) hands the ball to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Tuesday night after he passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

 Ashley Landis

LeBron James got the first official statistic of his NBA career on a rebound. His next entry on the stat sheet was an assist.

Even then, points weren’t the priority. They never were.

