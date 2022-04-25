CHICAGO — Whenever Alec Mills makes it back to the Chicago Cubs, he plans to be ready for whatever manager David Ross needs from him.
Mills is rehabbing a low back strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list on opening day. The veteran right-hander pitched three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, allowing three runs and eight hits. He is expected to make another rehab start with Iowa on Thursday or Friday.
“I feel good. I obviously need to get to a position where I can throw multiple innings,” Mills said. “So go out there and get another outing under my belt and feel good again, see where we go from there.”
The 30-year-old Mills set career highs with 32 appearances and 20 starts for Chicago last year, finishing with a 6-7 record and a 5.07 ERA. He said he is up for whatever is needed when he comes off the IL.
“I’m building up to start games, but whatever happens when I get back is what I’ll do,” he said.
The Cubs also have left-hander Wade Miley on the IL with elbow inflammation.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
He is scheduled to have an extensive exam Monday in Chicago, with an update provided Tuesday when the White Sox open a seven-game homestand. Jiménez is hitting .222 with a home run and seven RBIs in 11 games this season. A ruptured left pectoral tendon limited him to 55 games last season.
NEW YORK — Free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto will miss the entire season after having surgery on his right shoulder. Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, confirmed late Saturday night in a text message to The Associated Press that Conforto had surgery last week. Conforto is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field in spring training next year.
WASHINGTON — The San Francisco Giants have placed outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on the COVID-19 injured list. He will remain in Washington for 10 days or until he records two negative tests.
MOTOR SPORTS
BAYTOWN, Texas — Houston native Erica Enders closed Houston Raceway Park with a victory, beating Camrie Caruso on Sunday in the final NHRA SpringNationals in the first all-female final in NHRA Pro Stock history.
Brittany Force won in Top Fuel, Matt Hagan in Funny Car and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
IMOLA, Italy — Formula One champion Max Verstappen dominated Sunday at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix and Red Bull embarrassed Ferrari on its home soil.
Verstappen won from the pole and led Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in a 1-2 finish. It was Verstappen’s second win of the season and the first one-two for Red Bull since Malaysia in 2016. Lando Norris was third. Championship leader Charles Leclerc spun chasing Perez for second place and finished sixth. Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. spun out at the start much to the dismay of the sea of red-clad “tifosi.”
BASKETBALL
Duke freshman A.J. Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin’s decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
Griffin’s NBA move follows that of 7-1 sophomore Mark Williams, 6-10 star freshman Paolo Banchero, 6-5 wing Wendell Moore Jr. and 6-5 guard Trevor Keels.
North Carolina guard Caleb Love is returning for his junior season. He announced his decision in a social-media video on Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft.
TENNIS
BARCELONA, Spain — Teenage tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run by beating Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets to win the Barcelona Open final for his third title of the season. The 18-year-old won, 6-3, 6-2.
BELGRADE, Serbia — Andrey Rublev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0 to win the Serbia Open for his third title of the season.
STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Stuttgart Open for her fourth title of the year.