Althoff Game set — The 21st Annual Scott Althoff Memorial Softball Game will take place at McAleece Sports Complex at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Admission will be $5 for fans and proceeds will go towards a scholarship for a Dubuque Senior baseball player. If you played baseball at Dubuque Senior and are interested in playing, the cost is $30. For more information, contact Tim Felderman at 563-599-0211 or tfelderman@dbqschools.org.

