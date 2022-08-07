BASEBALL
Althoff Game set — The 21st Annual Scott Althoff Memorial Softball Game will take place at McAleece Sports Complex at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Admission will be $5 for fans and proceeds will go towards a scholarship for a Dubuque Senior baseball player. If you played baseball at Dubuque Senior and are interested in playing, the cost is $30. For more information, contact Tim Felderman at 563-599-0211 or tfelderman@dbqschools.org.
Althoff was a 1997 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School and a member of the Ram Baseball Team. He was a member of the 1996 MVC Championship team. Because of his untimely death in July of 2002, there will be a memorial alumni softball game celebrating Scott’s life as he celebrated life: on a ball diamond. His great work ethic, love of the game, and love of family and friends will always be remembered.
Dubuque PONY League Fall Baseball Registration — Registration for the Dubuque PONY League Fall Sandlot season is open now through Aug 10. This is a short developmental league for players to try out the division they will play in next summer and to squeeze in a few more baseball games before the weather turns cold. There are divisions for players that will be 6 through 14 next season (age on April 30) and will be in 8U, 10U, 12U or 14U divisions. The league can accommodate almost all teammate requests up to and including full teams.
The registration fee per player is $55 ($60 for 14U). Games will start after Labor Day weekend, with 8U, 10U, and 12U games on Saturday afternoons at Derby Grange Golf & Recreation, and 14U games on Saturday evenings at Veterans Memorial Park. Visit http://dbqpony.org for additional information and registration, or contact info@dbqpony.org with questions.
BASKETBALL
Boys & Girls Club league — The Boys & Girls Club 3/4th grade basketball league will start the week of Sept. 12. Teams will play 10 games for five weeks (twice per week, Monday through Friday at 5, 6, or 7 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque). There will be boys and girls divisions, and cost is $50 per player. Contact director of sports Taylor Blum at tblum@boysgirlsdubuque.com to register.
Loras girls camp — The Loras College women’s basketball program will host a skills camp for girls entering grades 3-8 on Aug. 8-11 on Lillis Court in the Athletic & Wellness Center. Cost is $129 per camper. For more information or to register, visit www.lorasgirlsbasketballcamp.com.
Hoops for Awareness — Patrick McCaffery, Noah Carter and Jake Hilmer will be among the featured players participating in the Hoops for Awareness event on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Clarke University’s Kehl Center. The event raises money for mental health and suicide prevention and includes a 5-on-5 game, dunk contest and 3-point contest. Music, food, and pictures and autographs with players will be available.
For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact former Wahlert standout Jacob Schockemoehl at primeschock2@gmail.com.
CYCLING
Inaugural Alzheimer’s race/fun ride — The inaugural Alzheimer’s 25-mile bike race/fun ride will take place the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20. The event starts at Heritage Trail Pond, Highway 52 and follows an out-and-back course. Early registration before Aug. 1 is $40 and after Aug. 1 is $50. The field will be limited to 25 participants. For more information or a registration form, contact Terry Willenborg at 563-451-7332 or via email at whitesoxrunner@aol.com.
Register online at GetMeRegistered.com or Alzheimers5k.com.
Divine Word College Cycle Challenge — The inaugural Divine Word College Cycle Challenge will take place virtually from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. The virtual format of this event makes it perfect for novices and experienced cyclists alike. Riders set their own distance goals and can bike indoors or outdoors.
All money raised will help cover educational expenses for DWC students, who are enrolled in languagestudies or undergraduate programs. Most students are discerning a call to Catholic religious life or already in vows as a Catholic priest, brother or sister. Nearly all DWC students receive scholarship assistance.
To join the ride, register at www.bikereg.com/divinewordcollegecyclechallenge.
To make a donation, visit www.pledgereg.com/divinewordcollegecyclechallenge. For more information, contact associate development director Mark Singsank at 563-876-0097 or singsank@dwci.edu.
FOOTBALL
Youth Football and Cheer Registration — The Dubuque Youth Football & Cheer online registration is open. The season will run from August (first practice) through October (last game) for grades 1-6. The 7th and 8th grade season will run from July (first practice) through late August/early September (last game). Flag football is for grades 1-2. Tackle football is for grades 3-8. Cheer is grades 1-8. For more information, email dbqyouthfootballcheer@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/DubuqueYouthFootballAndCheer.
GOLF
Dyersville Couples Two-ball Tournament — Tee times are being taken for the 46th annual Dyersville Couples Two-ball Tournament the weekend of Aug. 27-28 at the Dyersville Country Club. Contact Bec Willenborg at 563-875-8171 or Ric Willenborg at 563-885-8815 or both at 563-875-8784 for more information.
MIRACLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Dubuque summer lineup — The Miracle League of Dubuque Baseball League serves children and adults who suffer from any physical or mental disabilities, which causes them to be excluded, whether intentionally or not, from conventional baseball leagues.
The facility will host open-field play, a supervised drop-in program, from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 18. The program is free and registration is not required.
The fall league will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and run through Oct. 15. Registration will be required. To register a player or for buddy/volunteer opportunities, visit www.cityofdubuque.org. Email jbeau@cityofdubuque.org for more information.
OUTDOORS
Heritage Classic Youth Day — The Dubuqueland Pheasants Forever will hold its annual Heritage Classic Youth Day on Sept. 10, rain or shine. The event is open to boys and girls ages 10-16 and will be held at the Izaak Walton Club, 11001 Thunder Hills Rd., in Peosta, Iowa. Participants will have an opportunity to try trapshooting, rifle shooting, archery, fly fishing, dog training, fur trapping, taxidermy and many other outdoors activities. Sign-in will take place at 8 a.m., and the programs will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. All participants must pre-register, and it is limited to the first 90 children to sign up. For more information, contact Bob Moldenhauer at prepbymoldy@yahoo.com.
RUNNING
Alzheimer’s run — The 10th annual Alzheimer’s 5K, half-marathon and three-person team half-marathon will take place the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20. The races start at Heritage Trail Pond, Highway 52 and follow an out-and-back course. Early registration before Aug. 1 is $25 for the 5K and $45 for the half-marathon, which includes a T-shirt. Registration after Aug. 1 is $30 for the 5K and $50 for the half-marathon with no T-shirt guaranteed.
For more info, contact Terry Willenborg at 563-451-7332 or via email at whitesoxrunner@aol.com. Register online at GetMeRegistered.com or Alzheimers5k.com.
Cascade Hometown Days 5K — The annual Cascade Hometown Days 5K will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, near the Ohnward Bank. Cost is $20 if received before Aug. 13 and $25 after Aug. 13. Register at https://w-dubuque.revtrak.net/. Contact Phil Kauder at pkauder@netins.net for more information.
MVRA Benefit Classic — The 44th annual Dubuque Benefit Classic half-marathon and 5K will take place at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start and end again at the Mystique Community Ice Center. Cost is $45 ($40 for MVRA members) for the 5K and $65 ($55 for MVRA members) for the half-marathon.
The race will run into Eagle Point Park from the front entrance at mile 3, then it’s all downhill or flat from there. The route will still highlight some of Dubuque prettiest areas such as the river walk, Eagle Point Park and the Bee Branch Creek Greenway. For more information or to register, visit www.mvradubuque.com. Mail-in registrations are due Sept. 12, and online registration will be open until noon on Sept. 16.
SOFTBALL
Zwingle Labor Day tournament — The Zwingle Labor Day Softball Tournament has openings for men’s and co-ed teams. The double-elimination tournament is Sept. 3-4 and takes place at the Zwingle softball field. Contact Mandy Reisner at 563-590-1579 for more information or to get a team entered.
VOLLEYBALL
DBQ Insanity Tryouts — DBQ Insanity is holding tryouts at the Peosta Community Centre in the first week of August for teams in the 11/12U, 13U/14U, 15U and 16U/17U divisions. Interested players must show proof of a current USA volleyball membership. All current memberships (2022 season) are valid through Aug 31. Players should check in 15 minutes prior to the start time. Players must try out in their age division and must attend at least one tryout session. No special or private tryouts will be offered. Please refer to www.iavbreg.org for membership and age division requirements.
For more information, contact Lori at (281) 414-3817 or email: dbqinsanityvolleyball@gmail.com.
WRESTLING
University of Dubuque Camps/Clinics — The University of Dubuque will host a clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Clinics will feature former NCAA Champions and All-Americans. All sessions are from 5:30-7 p.m. and cost $20. They are open to all 2nd-12th graders.
Register online @ https://www.udwrestlingcamps.com/index.cfm.
UD preseason clinics — The University of Dubuque will be hosting pre-season wrestling clinics featuring former NCAA champions and NCAA all-Americans. Sessions offered for two age groups (2nd-6th graders) and (7th-12th graders) to cover the fundamental skills for success before the season starts.
Pre-season clinic sessions offered at the University of Dubuque this fall are: Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m.;
Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10-11:30 a.m.; and Saturday, Sept 24 from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 online. Register at https://www.udwrestlingcamps.com.
