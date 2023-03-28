Jameson Taillon tuned up for the regular season with five shutout innings, and Dansby Swanson hit his second home run of spring training as the Chicago Cubs tied the Chicago White Sox, 6-6, on Monday in Mesa, Ariz.

Taillon struck out five and allowed just two hits for the Cubs. Swanson homered in the second inning and scored a pair of runs. Eric Hosmer doubled home a run to cap the Cubs’ four-run first inning.

