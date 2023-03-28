Jameson Taillon tuned up for the regular season with five shutout innings, and Dansby Swanson hit his second home run of spring training as the Chicago Cubs tied the Chicago White Sox, 6-6, on Monday in Mesa, Ariz.
Taillon struck out five and allowed just two hits for the Cubs. Swanson homered in the second inning and scored a pair of runs. Eric Hosmer doubled home a run to cap the Cubs’ four-run first inning.
DJ Gladney singled home a pair of runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game for the White Sox. Romy Gonzalez hit a three-run homer earlier in the five-run ninth, his fifth long ball of the spring.
White Sox starter Mike Clevinger struck out four and allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings.
Cardinals 8, Orioles 2 — At Sarasota, Fla.: Nolan Gorman homered for the fourth time this spring, Jacob Buchberger and Chandler Redmond each hit a three-run homer, and St. Louis beat Baltimore.
Twins 8, Pirates 4 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Hernan Perez hit a three-run home run and Donovan Solano added a two-run shot as Minnesota beat Pittsburgh.
Rockies 12, Brewers 8 — At Phoenix: William Contreras hit a pair of three-run home runs and Brian Anderson hit a solo homer, but Milwaukee lost to Colorado.
