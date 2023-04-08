Jaren Jackson had 36 points, Luke Kennard added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks, 137-114, in Milwaukee on Friday night to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference for the second consecutive season.
The Bucks, who clinched the NBA’s best record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a victory over Chicago on Wednesday, sat six players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.
76ers 136, Hawks 131 (OT) — At Atlanta: Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels scored 24 points apiece as Philadelphia beat Atlanta in overtime.
Recommended for you
Pelicans 113, Knicks 105 — At New Orleans: Trey Murphy III scored 31 points and New Orleans beat New York.
Pistons 122, Pacers 115 — At Indianapolis: Jaden Ivey had 29 points and nine assists, Killian Hayes scored a career-high 28 points and Detroit beat Indiana.
Rockets 112, Hornets 109 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green each had 26 points and Houston beat Charlotte.
Wizards 114, Heat 108 — At Washington: Daniel Gafford had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Washington beat Miami.
Nets 101, Magic 84 — At New York: Mikal Bridges scored 22 points and Brooklyn, shortly after clinching the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, beat Orlando.
Celtics 121, Raptors 102 — At Boston: Sam Hauser scored a career-high 26 points and Boston cruised past Toronto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.