NCAA Florida Atlantic Kansas St Basketball
Florida Atlantic’s Isaiah Gaines (5) holds the trophy as his teammates celebrate after defeating Kansas State in an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game Saturday night in the East Region final in New York.

 Frank Franklin II The Associated Press

Everyone’s heard of UConn. All these other guys? They’ll need name tags at the Final Four.

When they travel to Houston next week to play for the national title, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will be making their first appearances at college basketball’s grand finale, the first time since 1970 that three first-timers all showed up in the same year.

