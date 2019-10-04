News in your town

MLB playoffs: Yanks-Twins: the Bronx Bombers vs. the Bomba Squad

Sports in brief: Girardi expresses interest in Cubs vacancy

Sports in brief: Disgruntled Diggs speaks to reporters

Cardinals score 4 in 9th, hold off Braves 7-6 in NLDS opener

College notebook: Lancaster native to join UW-W Hall of Fame

No. 14 Iowa finds success in revitalized running game

Auto racing: On the track

MLB: Yelich watches helplessly as Brewers fall short again

MLB: Braves’ Acuña, Freeman healthy for Game 1 against Cardinals

More than the Score: Senior adds 5 to Hall of Fame

Local & area roundup: Wright goes off in Spartans sweep

Women's college soccer: Dubuque blanks UW-P for Berna's 200th career win

New trial requested in death of ex-Chicago Bear's girlfriend, a Potosi native

Prep volleyball: Hoffman directs Cascade to league win

No. 19 Michigan prepares for tough test against No. 14 Iowa