EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says he’s dissatisfied with the state of the team and “just trying to work through it,” stopping short of explicit confirmation that he’d prefer to be traded.
Diggs spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time in two weeks and was on the field for practice two hours later, after missing the workout on Wednesday. That absence was labeled by the Vikings as “not injury related.” Diggs said he wasn’t feeling well, but the NFL’s official injury report allows for an “illness” designation that was not used by the team in this case.
The Vikings (2-2) lost, 16-6, at Chicago on Sunday in another struggle for quarterback Kirk Cousins and the passing attack. Diggs is in the first season of a contract extension he signed last year. Regarding speculation he’s seeking a trade, Diggs said “there’s truth to all rumors.” Asked directly if he requested to be dealt, Diggs said, “I haven’t communicated anything.”
No timeline on return for Barkley
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley picked up the pace in rehabilitating his sprained right ankle but he gave no hint when he will play for the New York Giants.
Barkley, who sustained a high ankle sprain against Tampa Bay on Sept. 15, worked out with trainers for the second straight day on Thursday and increased his workload.
However, he did not practice with the team for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings (2-2). It’s an indication he won’t play. Giants coach Pat Shurmur refused to rule out Barkley for Sunday’s game.
Redskins not ready to name starter
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden still is not ready to say who will start at quarterback against the New England Patriots.
Gruden said after practice Thursday that he is “getting closer” to deciding on a QB from among Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins but wants to wait at least another day.
Part of what will factor into the decision is the health of McCoy, who hasn’t played since breaking his leg last season, and of Keenum, who has an injured right foot.
Keenum has six turnovers in the past two games for Washington, which is 0-4 as it prepares to host unbeaten New England on Sunday.
Darnold making sure ‘I’m not going to die’
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold is eager to play in a game again, but the New York Jets quarterback is focused on his health and safety before returning to the field.
Darnold has not played since the season opener because of mononucleosis and has been dealing with an enlarged spleen, a common symptom of the illness. The quarterback will have an ultrasound on the spleen Friday and have blood tests — all which could determine whether he’ll play Sunday at Philadelphia.
If the swelling has subsided, Darnold could be cleared to play. The 22-year-old quarterback says he has been practicing as if he will play. But Darnold wants to be safe and make sure “I’m not going to die” if he does take the field.
Ramsey misses 6th straight practice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has missed his sixth consecutive practice.
Ramsey sat out practice Thursday because of an apparent back injury that caused him to miss last week’s victory at Denver. It was the first game Ramsey has missed in his four-year NFL career.
Ramsey refused to comment when approached in the locker room after practice.
Browns’ Landry in concussion protocol
BEREA, Ohio — Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry remains in concussion protocol following a strong game in a win over Baltimore.
Landry caught eight passes for a career-high 167 yards in Sunday’s 40-25 victory. He suffered a concussion late in the third quarter and did not return.
Coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday that Landry is still out, and it’s not yet known if he’ll be available Monday night when the Browns (2-2) visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-0). Landry has also been returning punts this season.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks extend DeBrincat
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Alex DeBrincat have agreed to a three-year, $19.2 million contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
The 21-year-old DeBrincat tied for sixth in the NHL and second on the team to Patrick Kane last season with 41 goals and he also had 35 assists. The Michigan native became the second-youngest Blackhawks player to score 40 goals.
Chicago finished sixth in the Central at 36-34-12 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season after nine consecutive appearances. The Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
They have their sights set on a return to the postseason, with a beefed up defense and coach Jeremy Colliton running his first training camp after taking over for Joel Quenneville in November.
BASKETBALL
Feds uncover mob bribery plot
NEW YORK — Authorities bringing a racketeering indictment against purported members of a New York City organized crime family say their tactics are reminiscent of playground bullies.
Federal prosecutors say 11 Colombo members or associates are among 20 people charged Thursday with extortion, loansharking and other offenses, including an unrealized plot to bribe college basketball players to intentionally lose.
In the alleged basketball plot, one defendant was allegedly heard on a wiretap saying he wanted to pay thousands of dollars to players on an unnamed team to let the other team cover the points spread.
Business man sentenced to 1 year for college corruption
NEW YORK — An aspiring sports business manager convicted of bribery conspiracy in a college basketball scandal that shook amateur athletics has been sentenced to a year in prison. Christian Dawkins was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Dawkins was convicted in May on two charges and acquitted of others in a prosecution that revealed that top college coaches were paid off to steer NBA-bound athletes to favored handlers.