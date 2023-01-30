Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110 on Sunday, handing the Pelicans their eighth straight loss.
Anteotkounmpo’s 50 points were five off the career high he set Jan. 4 in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards. He shot 20 of 26 from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 of 12 on free-throw attempts.
The Bucks never trailed and won their fourth straight as they opened a four-game homestand. They also reached the 130-point mark for the fifth time in their last seven games.
Recommended for you
Antetokounmpo collected 29 points and 10 rebounds in the first half alone, helping the Bucks build a big lead early. This was Antetokounmpo’s 10th game this season with at least 40 points, tying the career high for 40-point games that he set last season.
New Orleans was missing its top three scorers: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram (toe injury on left foot) and CJ McCollum (sprained right thumb). Jose Alvarado stepped up to lead the Pelicans with 18 points, while Trey Murphy III and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 each. Jrue Holiday scored 17 and Brook Lopez added 15 for the Bucks, who shot 55.2%.
Antetokounmpo’s sizzling start put the Pelicans in an early hole. The two-time MVP already had 16 points midway through the first quarter. He went 8 of 9 for 18 points in that opening period, nearly matching New Orleans’ scoring total while helping the Bucks build a 37-19 advantage.
Cavaliers 122, Clippers 99 — At Cleveland: Cedi Osman tied his career high with 29 points, Darius Garland had 16 points and 10 assists, and Cleveland built a 40-point lead on the way to a blowout win. All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell had 11 points in his return for Cleveland after missing three games with a strained groin.
Hornets 122, Heat 117 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Terry Rozier scored 31 points, P.J. Washington had 27 and Charlotte stopped Miami’s three-game win streak. LaMelo Ball scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as Charlotte improved to 7-16 at home. Gordon Hayward was a perfect 7 of 7 from the field for 20 points.
Grizzlies 112, Pacers 100 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Ja Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 28 points and Memphis overcame a lackluster first half to defeat Indiana. Brandon Clarke had 13 points, hitting all five of his shots as Memphis snapped a five-game losing streak and ran its home record to 21-3. It was Morant’s fifth triple-double of the season and second in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.