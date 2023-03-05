Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least their next two games, the team announced Saturday, not long after the NBA opened an investigation into a social media post by the guard after he livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub.
Morant said in a statement distributed through the agency that represents him that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions — adding that he was going to “take some time away to get help.”
The video was streamed by Morant on his Instagram page early Saturday, hours after the Grizzlies played in Denver. They were flying to Los Angeles on Saturday for games against the Clippers on Sunday and the Lakers on Tuesday.
Morant will miss those two games, at minimum, the Grizzlies said, without any further comment.
“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said earlier Saturday.
The league will try to speak with Morant as part of that investigation, though it is unclear when any meeting may occur. Morant apologized in the statement released by Tandem Sports + Entertainment.
Grizzlies’ Clarke out indefinitely
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke tore his left Achilles tendon and will be out indefinitely, the team announced Saturday. Clarke was injured Friday night late in the first quarter of the Grizzlies’ 113-97 loss to the Nuggets.
AUTO RACING
Hill rallies to win Xfinity race at Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Austin Hill overtook Chandler Smith just before the final lap to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Smith, who was the pole-sitter, led 118 laps of the 200-lap race and appeared to be in good shape in the final laps before Hill made his late charge.
Joey Logano wins pole in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who won the October race in Las Vegas, qualified Saturday for the pole position in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. Logano, driving the Team Penske No. 22 Ford, had a speed of 186.053 miles an hour. He has won three of his past eight Cup races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
HOCKEY
Stothers to begin treatment for melanoma
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim Ducks assistant coach Mike Stothers will begin treatment soon for melanoma.
Stothers, 61, said Saturday that he has been diagnosed with melanoma of the lymph nodes. He is getting treatment at UCI Health, and he expects to have surgery soon. Stothers said he intends to continue working during his treatment, and he does not plan to take a leave of absence.
GOLF
Kitayama leads at Bay Hill
ORLANDO, Fla. — Without a birdie on the front nine and no longer in the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Kurt Kitayama fought back with a 25-foot birdie to start the back nine and two birdies over the final three holes at Bay Hill on Saturday for an even-par 72.
A 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole gave him a one-shot lead over defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland of Norway.
BASEBALL
Guerrero Jr. withdraws from WBC
LAKELAND, Fla. — Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has withdrawn from playing for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic due to inflammation in his right knee.
Toronto manager John Schneider said Saturday that an MRI showed no structural damage in Guerrero’s right knee. Guerrero left the Blue Jays’ spring training game on Friday with discomfort in the knee after taking some awkward steps into second base following a hit.
TENNIS
Paul outlasts fellow American Fritz
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Tommy Paul defeated fellow American and longtime rival Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2) in a three-hour marathon match Friday night and secured a spot in the Mexican Open final.
SKIING
Shiffrin locks up overall World Cup title
KVITFJELL, Norway — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin accomplished what she called “the big, big goal for me this season.”
But it wasn’t a record-tying 86th career victory.
Shiffrin on Saturday locked up her fifth overall World Cup title, widely regarded as ski racing’s biggest prize, by tying for fifth place in a downhill.
