WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday saying the Washington Commanders engaged in potentially unlawful financial conduct, and the NFL plans to look into the most serious allegations.
The committee found evidence of deceptive business practice over the span of more than a decade, including withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans.
In the letter obtained by The Associated Press, the committee outlined through the testimony of former employees and access to emails and documents a pattern of financial impropriety by owner Dan Snyder and team executives. At one point in 2016, the committee said the team retained up to $5 million from 2,000 season-ticket holders while also concealing sharable revenue from the league.
One former employee testified before Congress saying the team had two separate financial books: one with underreported ticket revenue that went to the NFL and the full, complete picture. According to testimony, Snyder was aware of the numbers shared with the league while also being privy to the actual data.
The business practice was known as “juice” inside Washington’s front office. And, if correct, it could spell significant trouble for Snyder and the Commanders.
Ticket revenue is shared among all 32 NFL teams, with 40% of it deposited in a visiting team fund. Such money is among the pillars of the league’s revenue-sharing commitment.
BASKETBALL
Nets top Cavs for No. 7 seed in playoffs
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving had 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 115-108, on Tuesday night in the play-in opener.
The Nets raced to a 20-point lead after one quarter and turned the Cavaliers away time and time again to earn a matchup with No. 2 seed Boston in a series that begins Sunday.
Irving made his first 12 shots before a 3-pointer rimmed out in the fourth quarter. He finished 12-for-15.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Saint Peter’s has hired Jersey City native Bashir Mason to replace Shaheen Holloway as the coach of the Peacocks. Holloway left Saint Peter’s a day after his team was eliminated in the Elite Eight by national runner-up North Carolina to return to Seton Hall, his alma mater.
This is also a homecoming for Mason, who spent the past 10 years at nearby Wagner College in Staten Island. Athletic director Rachelle Paul announced the hiring on Tuesday without giving details to coach at the small Jesuit university.
HOCKEY
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Danton Cole won’t return as Michigan State hockey coach after a 58-101-12 record over five seasons. The Spartans lost 15 of their last 16 games to finish the season at 12-23-1.
Cole was coach for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before returning to MSU in 2017. He also was the head coach for three seasons at Alabama-Huntsville. Cole played on MSU’s 1986 national championship team. He and Don McSween share the school record for most games played, 180.
GOLF
Tiger’s return to Masters a winner for TV
NEW YORK — Tiger Woods may not have won the Masters golf tournament, but his stirring return from injury was certainly a winner for the television networks following him.
CBS’ final round coverage of the venerable tourney on Sunday averaged 10.17 million viewers, the highest for any golf telecast since the corresponding day in 2019 — the last time Woods won the coveted green jacket, the Nielsen company said.
MOTOR SPORTS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson says he has had surgery on his fractured right hand, but he does not expect to miss any track time.
The seven-time NASCAR champion suffered the injury in a crash during practice for last weekend’s Long Beach Grand Prix. Johnson says he expects to drive at next week’s test in Indianapolis and at IndyCar’s next race in Alabama on May 1. Johnson also competed Sunday despite the injury. He finished 20th for Chip Ganassi Racing while wearing a cast.
TENNIS
LONDON— Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Kim Clijsters has retired from professional tennis again. The 38-year-old Clijsters had ended her second retirement in 2019 after a seven-year hiatus but announced Tuesday that she will “no longer play official tournaments.”