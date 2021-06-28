Sara Horsfield (Western Dubuque) — A quiet worker and great team player, Horsfield leads the state, regardless of class, with 56 runs scored and with 60 hits. She ranks second with 54 singles. In 30 games, Horsfield has gone 60-for-105 (.571) with five doubles, one triple, 13 RBIs, nine walks and only six strikeouts. She has stolen 23 bases in 25 attempts.
Kayci Martensen (Benton) — Martensen won the 800 meters, 1,600 meters and the 3,200 meters, all in impressive fashion, at the Wisconsin Division 3 state track meet in La Crosse. She scored 30 of her team’s 41.5 points for third place overall and defended her 2019 titles in the 1,600 and 3,200. There was no 2020 season due to COVID. Earlier in her junior year, Martensen won her second state cross country title.
Colson Splinter (Southwestern) — The junior delivered a three-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning, then earned the save as Southwestern defeated Bangor, 4-2, in the WIAA Division 4 sectional baseball final at Blanchardville on Tuesday. He got out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout in the sixth to preserve the lead. Southwestern reached the state tournament for the second time in program history and first since 2010.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com/athlete to cast your vote. The polls close at 5 p.m. each Tuesday