Manager Communication
Buy Now

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais talks with starting pitcher George Kirby in the dugout during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this season. When it comes to tough conversations with players, most every baseball manager agrees that being truthful and straight forward is the best approach.

 Stephen Brashear The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. — The only time Mark Kotsay ever faced being demoted or released as a player, Terry Francona delivered the tough news.

And he did so with such grace and care that Kotsay remembers to this day how that thoughtful tone made it a little easier to accept in the moment. Those are lessons he now uses himself as manager of the Oakland Athletics.

Recommended for you

Tags