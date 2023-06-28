CWS Finals Baseball
Buy Now

LSU coach Jay Johnson talks to his team on the mound during Game 2 of the College World Series finals against Florida on Sunday in Omaha, Neb. The Tigers won their seventh national championship on Monday night.

 John Peterson The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Jay Johnson was a West Coast guy and doing just fine coaching at Arizona when the opportunity to take over at LSU presented itself.

The Tigers were long established as college baseball bluebloods, and Johnson would have been lying if he said he weren’t at least interested in taking a look at succeeding the retiring Paul Mainieri after the 2021 season.

Recommended for you

Tags